Prophet Telvin Sowah has reiterated his prophecy that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will return to Ghana

The prophet claimed a specific date — the 16th day of an unspecified month — for Ofori-Atta's return to face the law

He cited a previously fulfilled airport-related prophecy as evidence that the remaining prediction will also come to pass

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Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has renewed his prediction that former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta will return to Ghana to face legal proceedings, even as reports confirm the former minister has been granted permanent residence in the United States.

Prophet Telvin Sowah predicts Ken Ofori-Atta will return to Ghana to face the law despite US permanent residence grant. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei, Ken Ofori-Atta

Source: Facebook

Speaking in a recent interview, the prophet maintained that Ofori-Atta's homecoming is unavoidable, adding that the 16th day of a certain month would mark his return, though he stopped short of specifying which month or year.

Telvin Sowah stands by earlier prophecy

The prophet acknowledged that he had previously made a similar prediction about the former finance minister and pointed to another element of that prophecy involving an airport-related incident, which he claimed had since materialised.

He said that fulfilment strengthened his conviction that the outstanding portion of the prophecy, which he referred to as a catalyst, concerning Ofori-Atta's return would equally come to pass.

Responding to those who doubt him, Prophet Telvin urged the public to develop a better understanding of how prophetic declarations operate, arguing that timelines vary widely from one prophecy to another.

"That's not how prophecies are. Some prophecies are stretched within a year. Others are stretched within three years. Others are stretched within a month. Others are in two days, others are in three days," he said.

He further noted that several events currently unfolding were actually prophesied long before they occurred, adding that many people fail to appreciate the patience required for prophetic words to manifest.

"Some of the prophecies that are happening every week, every month, every three weeks, some of them were prophesied like a year ago, and they are now happening. So you have to pay attention to how prophecies work," he said.

His latest prophecy has generated widespread reactions on social media, with supporters expressing confidence in his words while others remain sceptical.

As discussions continue, many will be watching closely to see whether the prophet's latest prediction concerning Ken Ofori-Atta eventually comes to pass.

The TikTok video of Telvin Sowah is below.

OSP declared Ofori-Atta fugitive despite US findings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Office of the Special Prosecutor responded to a US Immigration Court transcript suggesting Ofori-Atta had not been credibly charged in Ghana.

The OSP clarified that extradition documents are not before the US Immigration Court and that only Ghanaian courts can assess the charges.

The office outlined three separate legal proceedings involving the former Finance Minister across two jurisdictions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh