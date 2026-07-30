Some Ghanaians have lightheartedly called on actress Nadia Buari to come home after a video showed her being coaxed into trying a Nigerian food combination

Nadia Buari had earlier expressed disgust at the idea of soaking gari with fish, making her eventual reaction on camera all the more surprising

A TikTok video posted by user Chike Daniels captured the moment a Nigerian guided the actress through her very first taste of the dish

Some Ghanaians have lightheartedly called on Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari to return home after she was spotted taking a food she had earlier felt disgusted by.

Nadia Buari tries gari soakings with fish for the first time under a Nigerian's guidance. Image credit: Nadia Buari/Chike Daniels.

Source: TikTok

Earlier this week, Nadia Buari was caught on camera reacting with horror after a Nigerian crew member suggested that Nigerians eat gari soaked in fish.

She pushed back firmly at the time, insisting that Ghanaians only took their gari soakings with peanuts, milk and sugar, and never with fish.

The clip quickly went viral, sparking a wider debate between Ghanaians and Nigerians online over the right way to enjoy the dish.

Nadia Buari tries gari soakings with fish

A new video has now emerged, posted by TikTok user Chike Daniels, in which the actress was guided by a Nigerian to try gari soakings with fish for the first time.

While Nadia Buari was reluctant at first, she ultimately warmed up to it, eventually taking small tastes under the Nigerian's guidance before easing into the combination.

While taking the food, she remarked:

"It's nice. Yeah, it's actually nice."

The TikTok video of Nadia Buari trying gari soakings and fish for the first time is below.

Ghanaians jokingly beg Nadia Buari to return home

The post, as at the time of writing, had gathered over 1,400 comments, with some Ghanaians jokingly asking her to come home.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

YAA_Asantewaa23 wrote:

"Nadia, please come back home, we beg."

Louisa Asewina said:

"They will kpai her with Maggie."

Gracious indicated:

"So who sat down and thought of this combo?"

Moiwo added:

"Eating sugar with Maggie and salt seasoning, imagine."

Kofi joked:

"Drinking gari with fish sounds like a crime to my ears. Whoever discovered this must be jailed."

Courage Cabila noted:

"Wrong combo, honestly. Nadia didn't like it, just doesn't want to create a scene."

Nadia Buari's emotional tribute to Alexx Ekubo

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Nadia Buari penned a heartfelt tribute to the late Alexx Ekubo, disclosing that she had kept a private journal in which she referred to him by an alias.

The Ghanaian actress recounted how she had told Alexx about the diary and how his warm response stayed with her long after their conversation ended.

She admitted with regret that she had stepped back from reaching out to him as he withdrew from loved ones, choosing instead to pray for him in silence.

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Source: YEN.com.gh