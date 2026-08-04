Nigerian star Davido received a police invitation following a petition filed by businessman Muse Ariyoh over an alleged failed show appearance

Muse Ariyoh claimed he paid $50,000 for a purported performance that never took place, with the petition reportedly filed in May 2026

Davido addressed the allegations publicly during a livestream, dismissing the claims and questioning the credibility of the accusation

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Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido has been invited by the police following a petition alleging that he received $50,000 for a performance that never took place.

Nigerian artist Davido faces a police invitation over an alleged $50,000 show payment dispute. Image credit: Davido

Source: Facebook

Businessman Muse Ariyoh reportedly filed the petition against Davido and another individual, accusing them of collecting payment for a planned event that did not materialise.

According to documents circulating online, the petition was submitted in May 2026, with a police invitation letter issued in June requesting the singer's attention regarding the matter.

Davido's response to the petition

It remains unclear whether Davido honoured the invitation or formally responded to investigators. However, the singer did not stay silent publicly.

During a livestream with content creator Carter Efe, Davido addressed the allegations directly, dismissing the claims and expressing disbelief over the accusation.

He challenged the businessman's version of events and maintained that the matter bore no resemblance to reality.

His remarks spread rapidly online, generating mixed reactions from fans and commentators.

Ariyoh's petition reportedly called on authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the payment and establish whether any wrongdoing had occurred.

What happens next?

No court has established any wrongdoing against Davido, and the allegations remain unproven at this stage.

It is not yet clear how investigators intend to proceed or whether both parties will reach a settlement outside of the legal process.

The controversy emerges at a period when Davido has been generating consistent attention, both for his music and his public persona.

He recently drew widespread commentary after discussing his monthly expenditure during a separate public appearance, where he claimed to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on himself depending on his location and lifestyle.

Davido continues to maintain that the accusation has no merit, while Ariyoh awaits further movement on his petition.

The Facebook post announcing the controversies surrounding Davido is below.

Davido's story behind the "Aye" video vixen

Earlier report by YEN.com.gh reported that Davido shared the story behind the unexpected casting change for his hit song "Aye" music video.

He explained that the original video vixen could not participate due to a pageant contract, leading the production team to use her make-up artist instead.

The singer later clarified that there was no fallout between the original vixen and the make-up artist following the casting change.

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Source: YEN.com.gh