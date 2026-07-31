Caleb Yirenkyi topped a fan survey by Danish outlet Bold, earning 17.4% of votes from supporters of rival clubs

The 20-year-old FC Nordsjaelland star finished ahead of established Superliga names, including FC Midtjylland's Philip Billing

Yirenkyi's performances have drawn interest from several top European clubs, with reports suggesting a major transfer could follow

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Ghanaian midfielder Caleb Yirenkyi has earned a unique honour after being voted the Danish Superliga's most admired player by supporters of rival clubs, underlining his growing reputation as one of the league's brightest young talents.

The 20-year-old topped a fan survey conducted by Danish outlet Bold, receiving 17.4% of the vote from supporters asked to name the player they most enjoy watching outside their own team.

Caleb Yirenkyi receives the honour as the Danish Superliga's most admired player by supporters of rival clubs. Photo by Robert Cianflone.

Source: Getty Images

His victory ahead of several established names highlights the impact he has made with his calm displays, technical quality and maturity in midfield.

The recognition comes after an impressive 2025/26 season that has seen Yirenkyi's stock rise rapidly both in Denmark and across Europe.

Yirenkyi named Danish Superliga's most admired player

Yirenkyi finished ahead of FC Midtjylland midfielder Philip Billing, who secured 12.8% of the votes.

AGF captain Patrick Mortensen, Franculino and Aral Simsir also featured prominently in the poll but fell short of the Ghanaian's tally.

The accolade reflects the admiration Yirenkyi has earned beyond FC Nordsjælland's fanbase.

His intelligence on the ball, composure under pressure and ability to dictate the tempo of matches have made him one of the Danish top flight's standout performers.

Caleb Yirenkyi Named Danish Superliga's Most Admired Player by Rival Fans. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

European interest grows in Ghanaian midfielder

Yirenkyi's impressive rise has also attracted attention from clubs across Europe.

He was named the Danish Superliga Young Player of the Year for the 2025/26 season and also earned a place in the league's Team of the Year.

Reports in Denmark suggest several leading European clubs are closely monitoring his progress, with FC Nordsjælland expected to receive strong interest if he maintains his current trajectory.

The Right to Dream-owned club has built a reputation for developing elite African talent before securing lucrative transfers abroad, and Yirenkyi appears to be the latest player on that path.

His continued development is also encouraging news for Ghana, with the midfielder widely tipped to become a key figure for the Black Stars in the years ahead.

Yirenkyi's historic World Cup goal recalled

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Caleb Yirenkyi announced himself on the world stage by scoring a dramatic late winner in Ghana's victory over Panama.

The strike also made him the youngest player ever to score a stoppage-time goal in FIFA World Cup history.

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Source: YEN.com.gh