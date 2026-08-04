Ed Sheeran Convicted and Fined for Failing to Insure Classic 1966 Aston Martin
- Ed Sheeran faced court over an uninsured 1966 Aston Martin that he had sent to a garage for an electric conversion
- The British singer pleaded not guilty to the charge but was convicted and handed a fine
- Sheeran has strong ties to Ghana through collaborations with Fuse ODG and producer Killbeatz, whose joint work earned a Grammy nomination
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Ed Sheeran has been convicted and fined after a court found him guilty of failing to insure a classic 1966 Aston Martin, according to a BBC report.
The silver vintage vehicle had been sent to a garage to be converted into an electric car when the offence allegedly took place. Sheeran pleaded not guilty to the charge of failing to hold valid insurance on the classic motor, but the court ruled against him and issued a fine.
Ed Sheeran's 1966 Aston Martin case
The case centres on the legal requirement for vehicles to be insured even when they are off the road undergoing work, a rule that appears to have caught the Grammy-winning singer out. Sheeran contested the accusation, maintaining his innocence throughout the proceedings before the verdict went against him, per the BBC.
The conviction is a rare brush with legal trouble for one of Britain's most commercially successful musicians, whose profile on the African continent has grown considerably in recent years.
Ed Sheeran's ties to Ghana
In Ghana particularly, Sheeran has built a devoted following largely through his creative partnerships with British-Ghanaian artist Fuse ODG. The two collaborated on tracks including *Bibia Be Ye Yie* and *Boa Me*, songs that resonated deeply with Ghanaian audiences and helped cement Sheeran's reputation as an artist willing to engage genuinely with African music culture.
His connection to Ghana deepened further through his working relationship with Ghanaian producer Killbeatz. That partnership bore significant fruit, earning a Grammy nomination in 2026 for their contributions to Sheeran's *Divide* album, a recognition that put both the singer and the Ghanaian music industry in the international spotlight.
Ed Sheeran speaks of time in Ghana
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ed Sheeran opened up about his time working in Ghana.
In an interview, he said he was served a powerful drink at a club that knocked him out for a few hours.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine joined YEN.com.gh in May 2025 and is head of the Entertainment Desk. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014 and has over a decade of experience in digital journalism. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.com between 2014 and 2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone for the African Olympic Committee and the International Sports Press Association. Avance Media named him the No.2 blogger in Ghana in 2020. Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh