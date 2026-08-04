Ed Sheeran faced court over an uninsured 1966 Aston Martin that he had sent to a garage for an electric conversion

The British singer pleaded not guilty to the charge but was convicted and handed a fine

Sheeran has strong ties to Ghana through collaborations with Fuse ODG and producer Killbeatz, whose joint work earned a Grammy nomination

Ed Sheeran has been convicted and fined after a court found him guilty of failing to insure a classic 1966 Aston Martin, according to a BBC report.

Ed Sheeran is reportedly convicted by a UK court for failing to insure a classing Aston Martin. Image credit: Earl Gibson III / Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

The silver vintage vehicle had been sent to a garage to be converted into an electric car when the offence allegedly took place. Sheeran pleaded not guilty to the charge of failing to hold valid insurance on the classic motor, but the court ruled against him and issued a fine.

Ed Sheeran's 1966 Aston Martin case

The case centres on the legal requirement for vehicles to be insured even when they are off the road undergoing work, a rule that appears to have caught the Grammy-winning singer out. Sheeran contested the accusation, maintaining his innocence throughout the proceedings before the verdict went against him, per the BBC.

The conviction is a rare brush with legal trouble for one of Britain's most commercially successful musicians, whose profile on the African continent has grown considerably in recent years.

Ed Sheeran's ties to Ghana

In Ghana particularly, Sheeran has built a devoted following largely through his creative partnerships with British-Ghanaian artist Fuse ODG. The two collaborated on tracks including *Bibia Be Ye Yie* and *Boa Me*, songs that resonated deeply with Ghanaian audiences and helped cement Sheeran's reputation as an artist willing to engage genuinely with African music culture.

His connection to Ghana deepened further through his working relationship with Ghanaian producer Killbeatz. That partnership bore significant fruit, earning a Grammy nomination in 2026 for their contributions to Sheeran's *Divide* album, a recognition that put both the singer and the Ghanaian music industry in the international spotlight.

Ed Sheeran speaks of time in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ed Sheeran opened up about his time working in Ghana.

In an interview, he said he was served a powerful drink at a club that knocked him out for a few hours.

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Source: YEN.com.gh