Australia's Department of Home Affairs published a list of permanent work visas available to skilled foreign workers looking to settle in the country

The visas span four categories, covering regional workers, skilled migrants, innovators, and business owners or investors

Each visa category carries its own eligibility conditions, ranging from employer nomination and regional residency requirements to exceptional achievement records

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined four categories of permanent work visas open to foreign nationals seeking to live and work in the country on a long-term basis.

The visas are listed on the department's official immigration website and are designed to accommodate a broad range of applicants, from regionally based employees to globally recognised high achievers and business investors.

Explore Australia's four permanent work visa categories for skilled foreign workers, including regional, migration, innovation, and business investment options. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

4 categories of Australian permanent residency visa

The first category covers regional visas for skilled migrants willing to settle outside Australia's major cities. Three sub-types fall under this group.

The Regional Sponsored Migration Scheme (subclass 187) requires an employer nomination and is open to workers who have been employed full-time by the same regional employer for a minimum of two years, provided they previously held either a subclass 457 or subclass 482 visa.

The Permanent Residence (Skilled Regional) visa (subclass 191) is intended for those already living and working in designated regional areas on an eligible visa, while the Skilled Regional visa (subclass 887) follows a comparable pathway, requiring completed time in specified regional zones under a prior eligible visa.

The second category, skilled migration visas, caters to workers who wish to settle anywhere in Australia rather than specific regional areas.

This group includes the Employer Nomination Scheme visa, which requires a sponsoring employer; the Skilled Independent visa, available to invited applicants, eligible New Zealand citizens, and eligible Hong Kong or British National (Overseas) passport holders; and the Skilled Nominated visa (subclass 190), which requires a nomination from a state or territory government.

National innovation and business investment visas

The third category is the National Innovation visa, also known as the Global Talent visa. It targets individuals with an internationally recognised record of exceptional achievement in fields including a profession, sport, the arts, or academia and research. This route is geared towards high performers whose contributions carry demonstrable international standing.

The fourth and final category covers business investment visas, designed for business owners and investors looking to establish or develop commercial interests in Australia.

Australia's immigration framework through these four pathways reflects the country's approach to attracting skilled talent across a range of industries and regions, with each route carrying its own set of eligibility conditions tailored to different applicant profiles.

Australia launches jobs website for foreigners relocating

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia has launched an official online platform to help foreign nationals secure employment.

The website provides a structured pathway that guides applicants through each stage of the process, from an initial eligibility assessment to identifying suitable occupations based on their professional background and qualifications.

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Source: YEN.com.gh