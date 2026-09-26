Lamine Yamal has explained how Spain staged a dramatic come-from-behind win against England in the UEFA Nations League

The Barcelona forward was on target as the 2026 World Cup winners began their quest to win another title with a victory

Meanwhile, Yamal is eyeing the 2026 Ballon d'Or prize, which would make him the youngest recipient of the award in history

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Lamine Yamal has attributed Spain's dramatic 3-2 victory over England at Wembley to the high-pressing system instilled by manager Luis de la Fuente.

Yamal opened the scoring in the second minute, setting the tone for a pulsating contest that saw Spain claw their way back from a 2-1 deficit to claim all three points.

Lamine Yamal opens up on how Spain came from behind to beat England 3-2 at Wembley on September 26, 2026. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Yamal explains Spain's comeback win

The Barcelona forward detailed how de la Fuente's tactical demands directly led to his early strike.

"The manager really pushes us to press high, to believe we're going to win the ball," Yamal told Teledeporte, as cited by Tribuna.

He went on to explain that once Spain won possession in that high block, he found himself in a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper and took his chance.

Yamal also touched on Spain's ability to perform without extended periods of ball possession, noting that the squad's pace and capacity to counter-attack provide an alternative route to goal when they do not control the ball.

Spain's comeback at Wembley

Despite Yamal's early contribution, England fought back to lead 2-1, putting Spain under considerable pressure.

De la Fuente's side responded through second-half goals from Álex Baena and Mikel Oyarzabal to secure the victory and complete a memorable turnaround on English soil.

The result underlined the depth of Spain's attacking options and their ability to absorb pressure before striking decisively, qualities Yamal suggested were central to the manager's philosophy throughout the camp.

Harry Kane leads Ballon d’Or rankings

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Harry Kane remained top of the unofficial 2026 Ballon d’Or rankings, with Lamine Yamal close behind.

The 19-year-old hopes to make history by becoming the youngest winner of the prestigious award when the ceremony takes place in London on October 26.

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Source: YEN.com.gh