KiDi delivered his first-ever UK solo headline concert as part of the rollout for his latest album Where Do We Go From Here

The sold-out show saw the Ghanaian musician perform fan favourites including Touch It, Enjoyment, Say Cheese, Odo and Lomo Lomo

Videos circulating on social media captured the electric atmosphere as crowds sang along word-for-word throughout the night

KiDi made history in London, selling out his first-ever UK solo headline concert and treating fans to a high-energy night they are unlikely to forget anytime soon.

Ghanaian musician KiDi delivers electrifying performance at first UK headline concert. Photo credit: @kidimusic.

Source: Instagram

The Ghanaian musician took to the stage as part of the promotional campaign for his latest album, *Where Do We Go From Here*, drawing a packed crowd that stayed on their feet from start to finish. The venue buzzed with excitement as fans sang along to every word, danced through the setlist, and roared their approval as KiDi moved confidently between tracks old and new.

KiDi's London setlist spans his biggest hits

The concert drew heavily from the award-winning singer's back catalogue, with crowd-pleasers like Touch It, Enjoyment, Say Cheese, Odo and Lomo Lomo all making the cut. Tracks from *Where Do We Go From Here* also landed well with the audience, receiving an enthusiastic reception that will have been encouraging for the new project.

Videos posted on social media in the aftermath of the show gave those who could not attend a flavour of just how charged the atmosphere inside the venue was.

For KiDi, the milestone carries considerable weight. A sold-out solo headline show in the United Kingdom represents a significant step for any African artist, and it adds another notable entry to his growing list of international achievements.

The TikTok video is below:

KiDi’s London concert expands his reach

The success of the London concert underlines the broadening reach of his music beyond Ghana and the African continent, connecting with diaspora audiences and new listeners alike.

The show also arrives at a promising moment for KiDi's career, with *Where Do We Go From Here* building positive momentum since its release. The London date appears to have given that rollout a timely boost, placing him in front of one of the world's most competitive live music audiences and delivering a result that will only strengthen his global profile.

The TikTok video is below:

Stonebwoy senerades Tiwa Savage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about musician Stonebwoy’s on-stage freestyle for Tiwa Savage during his BHIM Fest UK show at OVO Arena Wembley.

The performance took place during the first Ghanaian-headlined concert at the iconic London venue.

Stonebwoy delivered the playful freestyle as Tiwa Savage danced beside him, drawing strong reactions from the crowd and fans online.

The memorable exchange added to a historic night featuring performances from several leading Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh