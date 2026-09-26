UTV shared an exclusive interview clip of Black Sherif on The Real News on September 25, 2026, and it quickly caught Ghanaians' attention

The award-winning Ghanaian musician was spotted alongside veteran actor and comedian Akrobeto in what fans are calling a priceless on-screen pairing

The clip has sent social media into a frenzy, with Ghanaians begging for the full video to be released

Black Sherif's latest TV appearance has become the talk of Ghanaian social media, and it has nothing to do with music.

UTV posted a clip on Instagram on September 25, 2026, from an exclusive interview segment on The Real News featuring the award-winning Ghanaian musician.

Black Sherif and Akrobeto read the Real News on UTV. Photo credit: @utv.

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif and Akrobeto's priceless on-screen chemistry

Akrobeto, known for his famously chaotic attempts at reading English-language sports news on UTV, is something of a cult figure in Ghana.

His segments have previously attracted millions of views internationally, drawing laughter from audiences far beyond West Africa.

Seeing the veteran comic paired with one of Ghana's hottest young music acts created an unexpected but instantly beloved combination, and Ghanaians were quick to celebrate it.

The clip left fans clamouring for more, with many urging whoever held the full footage to release it immediately.

The Instagram video is below:

Fan reactions to Black Sherif and Akrobeto's UTV clip

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions Ghanaians shared after the video circulated online.

@nanaakua_ashong said:

"Who is suppose to post the rest of the video, pls do am fast wai 😂😂😂😂😂"

@kwabena_poku_gh commented:

"Sherry eiii Wofa be guy guy oo 🤣🤣🤣🔥"

@efya_agyeiwaa_kordie added:

"Sherry Coco😩😂😂. Blackco is really smart I love the way he hand the show back to his father."

The Instagram video is below:

Black Sherif's manager sues Ghana Police

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Black Sherif’s former manager, Shadrack Agyei Owusu, who has sued the Ghana Police Service and the Attorney-General over his alleged dawn arrest.

Owusu claims armed officers stormed his home without a warrant and marched him through the streets in only his boxer shorts, while his children watched.

Videos of the incident later went viral, attracting more than a million views and prompting social media users to label him a fraudster.

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Source: YEN.com.gh