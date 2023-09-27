Oulèye Ndoye biography: Who is Raphael Warnock’s ex-wife?

Oulèye Ndoye is one of the most prominent people in the world, with over ten years of experience working in academics, non-profit organisations, and government programmes. She rose to fame after marrying notable American politician and preacher Raphael Warnock. Oulèye has received much media attention for her activism, especially on matters impacting women and children.

Raphael Warnock’s ex-wife, Oulèye Ndoye (L), with her man posing for a photo holding a bouquet of flowers (R). Photo: @ouleye_ndoye on X(Twitter), @ouleye_ndoye on Instagram (modified by author)

Oulèye Ndoye is Raphael Warnock's former spouse and a human rights campaigner. She is presently a board member of Wellspring Living. She formerly worked at American Baptist Home Mission Societies as the National Coordinator of Scholarships and Emerging Leaders Programmes.

Oulèye Ndoye's profile summary

Full name Oulèye Ndoye Famous as Raphael Warnock's ex-wife Gender Female Date of birth 6 March 1985 Age 38 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth New York City, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Body measurements in inches 34-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-101 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Raphael Warnock Children Chloe, Caleb Father Ousseynou Mother Mariama Education University of Oxford, Spelman College, Columbia University Profession Human rights activist Net worth $1 million–$5 million

Oulèye Ndoye’s biography

Where is Ouleye Ndoye originally from? The human rights activist was born in New York City, United States, to her parents, Ousseynou and Mariama. She holds an American nationality and is of African-American ethnicity.

Her dad is of African-American origin and was born in Senegal, a West African country. On the other hand, her mum, Mariama, is an Illinois native of white ethnicity.

Educational background

Oulèye pursued her undergraduate studies at Spelman College, earning a bachelor's degree in International Studies in 2007. Later, she enrolled at the University of Oxford, earning her M.Sc. in Migration and Global Development in 2013.

Additionally, she studied at Columbia University in New York, earning a master's degree in History in 2015.

How old is Oulèye Ndoye?

Oulèye Ndoye's age is 38 years old as of 2023. She was born on 6 March 1985. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

Ndoye is a human rights advocate with more than ten years of professional experience and has held several roles in many organisations. She is an accomplished specialist with a track record in academics, non-profit management, and public service.

Raphael Warnock's ex-wife boasts exceptional expertise in international relations, policy analysis, community organising, women's health, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and archival research. She currently works as a board member of Wellspring Living. She has been there since January 2021.

What is Oulèye Ndoye’s net worth?

The human rights activist's net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million. She earns her income through her work in the academic profession. She has also held various roles in the government.

Is Oulèye Ndoye married?

The American celebrity is currently divorced. Ndoye married Raphael Gamaliel Warnock, an American Baptist preacher and politician who has been a United States Senator representing Georgia since 2021.

They married in a public ceremony on 14 February 2016 after a private celebration in January. Oulèye and Raphael have two kids. The pair divorced in 2020 after they separated in November 2019.

How tall is Oulèye Ndoye?

Raphael Warnock's ex-wife's height is 5 feet 6 inches or 167 centimetres, and she weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms. Her body measurements are 34-28-40 inches or 86-71-101 centimetres.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Oulèye Ndoye? She is an American human rights activist widely recognised for being Raphael Warnock's ex-wife. How old is Oulèye Ndoye? She is 38 years old as of 2023. She was born on 6 March 1985. Who are Oulèye Ndoye’s parents? Her parents are Ousseynou and Mariama. What is Oulèye Ndoye’s net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $5 million as of 2023. Who are Raphael Warnock's children? He has two children: a daughter called Chloe and a son named Caleb. Is Oulèye Ndoye on Instagram? She joined Instagram in November 2014. The platform has more than 3,000 followers as of writing. Is Oulèye Ndoye still married? She is currently divorced.

Oulèye Ndoye is a famous American human rights activist widely recognised for being Raphael Warnock's ex-wife. She has also received much media attention for activism on several problems impacting women and children.

