Kylian Mbappé recently spoke about how his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo has shifted dramatically over the years

The Real Madrid star has never shied away from disclosing Ronaldo as his childhood idol

Mbappé disclosed Ronaldo now gives him personal advice, describing the Portuguese icon as someone he loves spending time with

Kylian Mbappé has opened up about one of football's most fascinating personal bonds, disclosing how his connection with Cristiano Ronaldo has transformed from distant admiration into genuine friendship.

The French forward, who joined Real Madrid in 2024, spoke candidly to The Athletic about the Portuguese legend's place in his life, admitting that what once felt like hero-worship has given way to something far more personal.

Kylian Mbappé explains why Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer his idol. Photo by Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Mbappé changes his view on Ronaldo

Growing up, Mbappé made little secret of the fact that Ronaldo was the player he looked up to most.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner loomed large as an inspiration throughout the Frenchman's rise through the ranks of world football.

But now that both men share the Real Madrid bond, the dynamic has shifted entirely.

"He used to be my idol; now he's my friend, and I love to spend time with him," Mbappé said.

"He gives me advice, he supports me and knows I will always support him."

That kind of relationship, between a player who once admired another from afar and now exchanges advice and encouragement with him, speaks to how far Mbappé has come in his career.

Ronaldo's place in Mbappé's life

Beyond the on-pitch connection to the club they both represented, Ronaldo's influence on Mbappé runs deeper.

The Frenchman has described Ronaldo as someone he can lean on, a mentor figure as much as a friend, at a stage of his career where he is working to build his own legacy at the Bernabéu.

One telling detail that underlines just how highly Mbappé regards him: Ronaldo features in the French forward's fantasy dinner, a reflection of the mutual respect that now defines their relationship.

What began with a young boy watching Ronaldo's highlights and having his posters in his room has quietly evolved into a friendship between two of the most recognisable forwards of their generation.

Mbappé appeals to African Ballon d'Or voters

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappé had appealed to African voters as he campaigns for the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

The French captain highlighted his African roots and recent visit to Cameroon as he sought support from the continent.

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Source: YEN.com.gh