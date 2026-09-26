The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting parts of the country on September 27

The power distributor published notices on September 26, 2026, confirming the planned outages

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on the faults to improve service delivery

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance in parts of southern Ghana that will cause temporary power interruptions in operational areas on Sunday, September 26.

The power distributor issued notices on September 26, indicating the planned maintenance will last about four hours.

In a Facebook notice, the power distributor said power will generally be out from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on a fault to improve service delivery.

The affected operational areas are limited to the Western Region this time around and will affect:

Westrafo

TT Quarries

Sky Quarries

Mckeown and surrounding areas

ECG also noted that some additional areas would experience power cuts as a result of a fault.

Affected areas are:

Promise Land

Royal Estate

Data Center

Elegant Homes and surrounding areas

ECG said it regretted the inconvenience caused to the affected customers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh