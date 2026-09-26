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Dumsor: ECG Announces Areas to Get 7-hour Maintenance Power Cuts on September 27
Ghana

Dumsor: ECG Announces Areas to Get 7-hour Maintenance Power Cuts on September 27

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
2 min read
  • The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled maintenance work affecting parts of the country on September 27
  • The power distributor published notices on September 26, 2026, confirming the planned outages
  • The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on the faults to improve service delivery

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance in parts of southern Ghana that will cause temporary power interruptions in operational areas on Sunday, September 26.

The power distributor issued notices on September 26, indicating the planned maintenance will last about four hours.

In a Facebook notice, the power distributor said power will generally be out from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

The power distributor said the power cuts would enable engineers to work on a fault to improve service delivery.

The affected operational areas are limited to the Western Region this time around and will affect:

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  • Westrafo
  • TT Quarries
  • Sky Quarries
  • Mckeown and surrounding areas

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ECG also noted that some additional areas would experience power cuts as a result of a fault.

Affected areas are:

  • Promise Land
  • Royal Estate
  • Data Center
  • Elegant Homes and surrounding areas

ECG said it regretted the inconvenience caused to the affected customers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

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Electricity Company Of Ghana - ECG
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