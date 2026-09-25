Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni confirmed Cristian Romero as the new national team captain following Lionel Messi's retirement

The 28-year-old Atlético Madrid centre-back previously served as Argentina's third captain behind Messi and Nicolás Otamendi

Scaloni acknowledged other senior players capable of wearing the armband, including Emi Martinez and Lautaro Martinez

Lionel Scaloni has named Cristian "Cuti" Romero as Argentina's new captain, signalling the start of a fresh chapter for the reigning world champions following Lionel Messi's retirement from international duty after the 2026 World Cup.

Scaloni confirmed the appointment publicly, explaining that Romero's existing role within the team's leadership structure made him the most logical successor to the armband.

Cristian Romero named the new Argentina captain after Lionel Messi's retirement. Photo by Paul Ellis.

Source: Getty Images

Romero replaces Messi as Argentina captain

The 28-year-old Atlético Madrid centre-back had already been positioned third in Argentina's captaincy hierarchy, behind Messi and veteran defender Nicolás Otamendi.

His elevation therefore represents a natural progression rather than an unexpected selection.

Scaloni was candid about the options available to him, acknowledging that several experienced players in the squad could fulfil the role.

"The captain is going to be Cuti. He was already the third captain after Leo and Ota (Nicolas Otamendi). There is Emiliano (Martinez), who can also wear the armband. Rodrigo (De Paul), who will not be in these two games, can also wear it. Lautaro (Martinez) can wear it. Cuti is the right one," the coach said as quoted by TyC Sports.

Romero has previously worn the armband for Argentina on three previous occasions, including appearances in World Cup qualifying and international friendlies, according to Goal.

Post-Messi era begins for Argentina

The appointment comes as Scaloni works to integrate a new generation of players into the Argentina squad, with the team now required to establish an identity independent of the figure who defined their recent success.

Messi captained Argentina to their 2022 World Cup triumph in Qatar and remained the squad's leader through to the 2026 tournament.

The legendary forward is set to receive an official farewell when Argentina host Benin at the Monumental on October 6, giving supporters a formal opportunity to mark the end of his international career.

Romero now carries the considerable weight of leading a nation accustomed to success, as Argentina look to build on their back-to-back Copa América titles and World Cup victory under a new skipper.

Messi’s No. 10 shirt faces uncertain future

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi’s international retirement had raised questions about the future of Argentina’s iconic No. 10 shirt.

FIFA rules prevent national teams from permanently retiring squad numbers, meaning Argentina cannot officially retire the shirt.

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Source: YEN.com.gh