FC Andorra midfielder Lautaro Spatz published a heartfelt letter on Instagram addressing the tragedy that rocked the squad

Spatz described the FC Andorra dressing room as devastated following the death of CD Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel

The Argentine midfielder stood firmly behind goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who was involved in the fatal on-pitch collision

FC Andorra midfielder Lautaro Spatz has broken his silence with a deeply personal message in support of goalkeeper Jesus Owono, following the death of CD Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel after a collision during a Segunda División fixture.

Jesus Owono's FC Andorra teammate, Lautaro Spatz, shares an update on the goalkeeper after Jesús de Miguel's death. Photo credit: DeFodi Images/Getty, @CDTOfficial/X and Image Photo Agency/Getty.

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FC Andorra teammate shares update on goalkeeper

The Argentine published a letter on Instagram in which he laid bare the emotional state of the Andorra squad while also defending Owono's character amid the intense public scrutiny surrounding the incident.

"There are moments when football loses its meaning. Moments that mark you forever and make you realise how fragile life can be," Spatz wrote in the post, as cited by Spanish newspaper Sport.

Spatz described his teammates as struggling to come to terms with what unfolded on the pitch, calling it a situation nobody in professional football could have ever anticipated.

He offered his condolences to De Miguel's family, close friends, Tenerife's supporters, and the broader football community.

"Since yesterday, the entire FC Andorra squad has been shocked, devastated, and deeply affected by what happened. It's a tragedy we never imagined experiencing on a football pitch," he said.

De Miguel suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest following the collision with Owono before later passing away in hospital, sending shockwaves through Spanish football.

Spatz defends Owono's character

Beyond expressing collective grief, Spatz directed a personal message at his goalkeeper, acknowledging the weight Owono is carrying in the aftermath of the tragedy.

He was clear that everyone within the dressing room knows the goalkeeper had no intention of causing harm.

"He is deeply affected by what happened. Those of us who know him know the kind of person he is, how much he is suffering right now, and that he would never intend to hurt anyone," Spatz wrote.

He closed his letter by reflecting on how unpredictable football can be, noting that a moment which began as a routine challenge on the pitch ended with consequences that no one present could have foreseen.

Spanish legal expert wants Owono investigated

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Spanish criminal law professor had called for a judicial investigation into Jesus Owono over his fatal collision with Jesús de Miguel.

He argued that the goalkeeper’s knee striking the forward’s ribcage may have gone beyond the normal physical risks associated with football.

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Source: YEN.com.gh