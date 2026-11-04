A Spanish criminal law professor called for a judicial investigation into goalkeeper Jesus Owono following the fatal collision with Jesús de Miguel

He argued that Owono's challenge may have gone beyond the ordinary risks accepted in football, citing knee contact with De Miguel's ribcage

Owono could also face a separate sporting suspension of between four and 12 matches under Spanish football disciplinary rules

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A football collision that claimed the life of Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel has drawn the attention of legal experts, with one prominent voice calling on Spain's courts to open a formal investigation into goalkeeper Jesus Owono.

A Spanish legal expert calls for criminal investigation into Jesus Owono's fatal collision with Jesús de Miguel. Photo credit: @CDTOfficial/X, Daniel Beloumou Olomo/Getty and Gabriel Bouys/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Why Emilio Cortés wants criminal investigation

Emilio Cortés, a professor of criminal law and specialist in sports law, has argued that the nature of the challenge may exceed what players can reasonably be expected to absorb as part of the game.

His central concern is the physical mechanics of the incident: Owono's knee reportedly connected with De Miguel's ribcage, while his hand struck the forward's face.

Watch the moment Owono collided into De Miguel, as shared on X (viewer discretion advised):

Cortés also raised the question of awareness in the moment of impact. He reportedly noted that Owono had a clear line of sight to De Miguel, whereas De Miguel may not have seen the goalkeeper bearing down on him. For legal purposes, this distinction could carry significant weight.

The expert drew a line between two possible criminal outcomes. Intentional murder would demand proof that Owono set out to cause fatal harm, a threshold that is difficult to meet in a sporting context.

Negligent murder, however, requires no such intent and instead focuses on whether the player failed to exercise the standard of care the situation demanded.

"There are reasons for the Courts of Instruction of Santa Cruz de Tenerife to open proceedings for the possible commission of a murder, determining with the result of the investigation whether it is intentional or negligent," Cortés said, as quoted by Sport.

What a criminal investigation would examine

Cortés was careful to frame his remarks as a call for judicial scrutiny rather than a declaration of guilt.

Any investigation would require a thorough review of match footage, an assessment of the challenge itself, and a determination of whether Owono's conduct fell below the duty of care expected of a professional goalkeeper.

If prosecutors conclude the collision fell within the ordinary and accepted risks of competitive football, criminal liability may not follow at all.

Separately, Owono faces potential consequences under Spanish football's disciplinary framework.

Depending on how the incident is classified, he could receive a sporting ban of between four and 12 matches, a sanction that would run entirely apart from any criminal proceedings.

Jesus Owono takes drastic social media action

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono had deactivated his social media accounts following the death of Jesús de Miguel Alameda.

The shot-stopper also faced hostile reactions from fans at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López Stadium after the collision that left the Tenerife forward fighting for his life.

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Source: YEN.com.gh