Ghana's Black Challenge defeated reigning champions Türkiye in a dramatic penalty shootout to advance to the Amputee World Cup final

Star player Mohammed Mubarik scored against Türkiye to bring his tournament tally to seven goals

Ghana will face Morocco in an all-African final on Sunday, November 22, with a chance to win their first-ever world title

Ghana's Black Challenge have made history at the 2026 Amputee World Cup, eliminating defending champions Türkiye in the semi-finals to secure a place in the tournament's final.

Ghana makes history at the 2026 Amputee World Cup, beating defending champions Türkiye to reach the final. Photo credit: @utvghana/X and @SportyFM_/X.

Source: Twitter

Ghana beats Türkiye to reach the Amputee World Cup final

The victory was sealed on penalties, with Ghana winning the shootout 4-3 after the two sides could not be separated in extra-time.

Against the defending champions, the first 50 minutes produced no goals before Mubarik converted a penalty in the opening period of extra-time to give Ghana the lead. Türkiye levelled in the second period, taking the tie to a shootout.

Watch Mubarik's penalty in extra-time, as shared on X:

The shootout itself unfolded under tense circumstances. Ghana were reduced in number following Hamza Mohammed's dismissal, though Türkiye also had a player sent off.

Despite the disruption, the Black Challenge held their nerve to prevail 4-3 and eliminate the reigning world champions, according to Vozia Africa.

The goal was Mubarik's seventh of the tournament, a tally that reflects his central role in Ghana's historic campaign.

Ghana reaches first-ever Amputee World Cup final

The team's path to the grand finale was anything but straightforward.

Stephen Richard Obeng's side opened Group D with a 2-0 defeat to Angola before drawing 1-1 with Colombia, leaving qualification in serious doubt.

An emphatic 6-0 rout of Iraq in their final group fixture saw them finish second and advance to the knockout rounds.

From there, the two-time African champions gathered considerable momentum. They beat the United States 3-1 in the Round of 16, with Mohammed Mubarik scoring twice and Hamza Mohammed adding a third.

A composed 2-0 quarter-final win over Egypt followed, with Mubarik netting both goals once more to announce himself as one of the tournament's most dangerous forwards.

Ghana will now meet Morocco in the final on Sunday, November 22, in what will be an all-African showdown for the world title.

It represents an opportunity for the two-time African champions to claim their first-ever Amputee World Cup crown.

Ghana’s AFCON 2027 hopes improved by Ivory Coast draw

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s chances of qualifying for the 2027 AFCON improved after Ivory Coast drew 2-2 with Gambia on November 17.

The result leaves the Elephants at the top of Group C with 10 points, followed by Gambia on seven and Ghana on six, while Somalia remains at the bottom without a point.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh