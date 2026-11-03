Spanish police opened an accidental death investigation into the death of CD Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel, who died on November 3

The 29-year-old suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest after a collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono

Investigators are reviewing match footage and medical evidence to establish whether criminal responsibility arises from the incident

Spanish authorities have launched a formal investigation into the death of CD Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel Alameda, who died following a collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a Segunda División fixture.

The National Police in Santa Cruz de Tenerife are examining the circumstances that led to the 29-year-old's death, which was confirmed on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, according to MARCA.

Spanish police have opened investigations into Jesús de Miguel's death after his on-pitch collision with Jesus Owono. Photos by NurPhoto and Europa Press Sports.

Source: Getty Images

What happened during the match

The incident occurred in the closing minute of the game when De Miguel chased a long ball and collided heavily with Owono. The goalkeeper was immediately shown a straight red card for the challenge.

De Miguel collapsed on the pitch and went into cardiorespiratory arrest. He was transported to hospital by ambulance, but his condition worsened overnight. Tenerife confirmed his death at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Watch the sad moment Alameda collided with Owono, as shared on X (viewer discretion advised):

Investigation referred to judicial authorities

The case has since been passed to judicial authorities, with police tasked with establishing the precise sequence of events during the challenge and the medical circumstances that followed.

Investigators are expected to analyse match footage and review available medical evidence as part of that process.

Authorities have clarified that the opening of an investigation does not imply any wrongdoing on Owono's part.

No finding of criminal responsibility can be made until investigators have fully established the facts surrounding the incident.

The tragedy has cast a deep shadow over Spanish football, with De Miguel's family, the Tenerife squad and the broader football community left grieving his sudden passing.

Jesus Owono faces possible 4-year prison sentence

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Jesus Owono could face up to four years in prison if investigators find that gross negligence on his part contributed to the death of Jesús de Miguel Alameda.

Spanish authorities are probing whether the goalkeeper’s challenge amounts to accidental death under Article 142 of the country’s Penal Code.

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Source: YEN.com.gh