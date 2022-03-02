A driven woman made a tough decision to quit focusing on her dream of becoming a rapper someday and started a company soon after

She worked hard and stayed committed and was able to build a whole Tech Start-up from the ground

@evaloridiah also revealed suffering from depression when she chose to part ways with her dream career

A young woman has recently opened up about how she ended up starting a company after she made the decision to take her attention off fulfilling her childhood dream.

@evaalordiah's post on Twitter had her recounting that she had to give up on aspiring to be one of the greatest female rappers in Africa about five years ago.

Excited lady in an office Photo credit: Peter Cade/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Without sharing what influenced her decision, she went ahead to reveal that, switching her focus from one thing caused her to come up with the idea of a Tech Start-up company.

"5 years ago I gave up my dream of becoming the greatest female rapper in Africa. Today I own a Tech Start-up"

After successfully putting up a company, @evaalordiah said she is more than ready to realize her childhood dream because she became depressed when she had to cut that short.

"Here’s what I have learned about giving up on your dreams; I was suffering a deep and dark depression. I have new life & I’m recording again!"

The post at the time of this publication has racked up close to 20,000 likes with more than 5,500 retweets and 418 quote tweets.

Some of the interesting comments have been compiled below by YEN.com.gh;

@_Technewbie commented:

I do relate to ur story Eva. The best thing to do is to create a new you from the dying old you and find where you thrive and block the bad triggers. Cheers baby

@AyodeleAyanfe wrote:

After many years of not hearing from Eva, she made a thread that so gladdens my heart. Everything is accurate with me. I'm basking right now. Eva is a darling forever. I've got "I done did it" on replay though.

From @KOlushola19:

Worth my time. Very inspiring story. I'm glad you pulled through. I'm glad you are able to found real joy which is in service. Depression is real,it kills us within. Enjoy the rest of your life doing what you love.

@OyeyemiFawole replied:

Long read but worth it. Congratulations on finding yourself and getting back on track.

@Biggi_biggz commented:

It's just like ur talking about me, I left me passion of being a rapper to first of all settle wit reality.... There's a lot of things I could be Buh I still av to be me first!

