The Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs published its official eVisa list for 2026, confirming visa-free access for citizens of 19 African nations

Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda and Botswana are among the African countries that made the Bahamas visa-free list this year

Citizens of African countries not on the list must apply through standard visa channels before travelling to the Caribbean island nation

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The Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through its Consular Division, has released its official eVisa online services list for 2026.

According to the list, citizens of only 19 African countries qualify for visa-free entry into the Caribbean island nation.

The Bahamas under Philip Davis confirms visa-free access for 19 African nations. Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa are among the countries included. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The list, published on the Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs eVisa portal, covers all nationalities eligible for visa-free or eVisa-processed entry and spans countries across the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Pacific and Africa.

African countries on the Bahamas visa-free list

Of the dozens of nations included across all regions, only 19 African countries appear on the 2026 list. Those countries are Benin, Botswana, Cape Verde, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania and Zambia.

The majority of African nations do not feature on the list, meaning their citizens are required to apply through conventional visa channels well ahead of any planned travel to The Bahamas.

What this means for African travellers

Citizens of the 19 eligible African countries are advised to verify their status directly through the official Bahamas Ministry of Foreign Affairs portal before making any travel arrangements.

Entry requirements may also include conditions such as a valid passport with sufficient remaining validity and proof of onward or return travel.

The Bahamas is widely regarded as one of the most sought-after tourist destinations in the world, known for its clear waters, white-sand beaches and thriving hospitality sector.

The publication of visa entry requirements has drawn attention from across the continent, particularly among travellers keen to explore the archipelago without the added burden of a lengthy visa application process.

Travellers from countries not included on the list are encouraged to contact the nearest Bahamas diplomatic mission or consulate for guidance on the appropriate visa category and application procedure before booking flights.

Seychelles publishes visa-free entry rules for travellers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Seychelles had released a visa-free entry policy allowing citizens of almost every recognised country in the world to visit the Indian Ocean island nation without obtaining a visa before departure.

According to the country's immigration authorities, eligible travellers are issued a visitor's permit upon arrival rather than being required to secure a visa in advance.

The only exception to the policy applies to passport holders from Kosovo, as the Seychelles does not recognise it as a sovereign state.

Source: YEN.com.gh