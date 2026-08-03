The US Department of State issued an urgent update on August 1 urging Americans in the Middle East to exercise heightened caution

The advisory warned of flight cancellations, airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions affecting the region

Iran and Iran-aligned groups were identified as potential threats to US interests and citizens globally, including outside the Middle East

The US Department of State's Bureau of Consular Affairs issued an urgent travel advisory on August 1, warning American citizens in the Middle East to consider departing the region and urging those outside it to seriously reconsider any planned travel there.

The US State Department urges Americans in the Middle East to exercise caution amid flight disruptions and heightened threats from Iran and aligned groups globally. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The advisory, posted on the bureau's official Facebook page, cited worsening security conditions and a deteriorating aviation landscape as primary concerns for US nationals currently in or transiting through the region.

Flight disruptions and airspace closures

According to the State Department, some airlines operating in the Middle East have postponed the resumption of previously scheduled flights, while others have cancelled routes entirely. The advisory flagged periodic airspace closures as an ongoing risk and encouraged Americans in the area to monitor updates on airport and airline operations closely.

Those already in the region were advised to be prepared to depart at short notice should conditions deteriorate further. Americans planning travel to or through the Middle East from outside the region were told to seriously reconsider those plans

The countries are Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

Iran-linked threats to US interests worldwide

The advisory extended its warning beyond the Middle East, noting that US diplomatic facilities in other parts of the world have also been targeted.

The State Department identified Iran and groups aligned with it as potential threats to US interests, businesses, and institutions globally, including locations associated with American citizens outside the region.

Below is the Facebook post by the U.S. Department of State: Consular Affairs.

Trump considers $100k fee for foreign graduates

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Trump administration is considering imposing a $100,000 fee on international students who wish to work in the US after completing their degrees at American universities.

The proposed fee would target the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, a federal scheme that allows international graduates to remain in the US on their student visas while gaining work experience.

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Source: YEN.com.gh