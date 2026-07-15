France's official visa portal confirmed South Africa as the only African country on its conditional visa-free entry list for overseas territories

South African nationals who hold a valid French consulate-issued multi-entry visa can skip a separate application for territories like Martinique and Réunion

Nationals of all other African countries must go through the standard visa application process before travelling to French overseas territories

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South Africa is the only African nation whose citizens can qualify for visa-free access to French overseas territories, according to France's official government visa portal.

The French government set out several categories of travellers who are exempt from the standard visa requirement when entering non-European French territories.

France's government under President Emmanuel Macron names the only African country on its 2026 visa-free list. Photo source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

These include citizens of European Union and European Economic Area member states, Swiss nationals, holders of valid residence permits issued by a French prefecture or any Schengen Area country, and those carrying a valid long-stay visa from a Schengen state.

South Africa's place on France's visa-free list

For travellers seeking an exemption purely based on nationality, the qualifying criteria are far more restrictive.

France has named a specific group of 13 countries whose nationals may enter French overseas territories without an additional visa, but only on the condition that they already hold a valid multi-entry visa issued by a French consulate, with a validity of between six months and five years.

The countries on this list are Bahrain, Belarus, China, India, Indonesia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates. South Africa is the sole African nation included.

What this means for South African travellers

South Africans who already hold a qualifying French consulate-issued multi-entry visa are not required to submit a separate application to visit French overseas territories such as Martinique, Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Réunion, or Mayotte.

The arrangement places South Africa alongside a predominantly Asian and Gulf-state grouping, reflecting the country's relatively stronger bilateral travel ties with France compared to other African nations.

For citizens of every other African country, the standard visa rules remain fully in effect. A separate application must be completed and approved before any travel to these French-administered territories can take place.

Similarly, Belgium's 2026 visa-free travel list also included only the two nations, Mauritius and Seychelles, as the countries from Africa.

Spain names 8 African countries on visa-free

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Spain also published its 2026 visa entry requirements, confirming that only eight African nations qualify for visa-free access to the country.

Citizens from Botswana, Namibia, Mauritius, Seychelles, Rwanda, Cape Verde, Eswatini, and Lesotho can enter Spain without a prior visa application.

Nationals from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, and most other African countries must apply for a Schengen visa costing €90 before travelling to Spain.

Source: YEN.com.gh