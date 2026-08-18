The UK in Ghana page announced a new Deputy High Commissioner to Ghana on August 18, 2026

Chris Halliday arrives in Accra after previous postings in Ottawa, Kabul, Nairobi, Amman, and London

Halliday expressed his eagerness to deepen the UK-Ghana partnership across the country

The United Kingdom has appointed Chris Halliday as its new Deputy High Commissioner to Ghana, marking the start of a fresh chapter in diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The UK appoints Chris Halliday as Deputy High Commissioner to Ghana, aiming to enhance UK-Ghana ties and engage with diverse communities nationwide. Image credit: @UKinGhana/X

Source: UGC

The UK in Ghana shared the announcement on 18 August 2026 via their official X account, welcoming Halliday to his new post with an "Akwaaba" greeting that signalled a warm start to his tenure in Accra.

Chris Halliday's diplomatic career

Halliday arrives in Ghana with a broad diplomatic background, having served in postings across four continents.

His career has taken him to Ottawa in Canada, Kabul in Afghanistan, Nairobi in Kenya, and Amman in Jordan, before his most recent assignment in London.

The announcement noted that Halliday is "delighted to be in Accra" and is eager to immerse himself in the country's people and diverse cultures.

The X post below has the official announcement of Chris Halliday’s appointment as the UK’s new Deputy High Commissioner to Ghana.

Halliday's plans for the UK-Ghana partnership

Beyond settling into his new role, Halliday has set a clear agenda. He is keen to strengthen ties between the United Kingdom and Ghana by working with partners across the country, not just within the capital.

He also expressed a personal interest in discovering what Ghana has to offer beyond Accra, suggesting an intention to engage with communities and stakeholders at a national level.

The appointment signals continued British commitment to its bilateral relationship with Ghana at a diplomatic level.

UK announces major Global Talent visa changes

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK has broadened access to the Global Talent visa's Endorsed Funder pathway.

The change allows more than 100 research-intensive private companies to sponsor leading scientists and engineers from abroad to work in Britain.

Previously, only universities, research institutes, and a select group of approved research bodies could use this route to bring in international talent. However, commercial businesses are now also eligible to do the same.

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Source: YEN.com.gh