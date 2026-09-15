Lionel Messi is set to make his final appearance for Argentina despite announcing retirement from international football

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner holds the records for most caps (207) and goals (125) for La Albiceleste

The farewell match for Messi is set to take place at River Plate's Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires

Lionel Messi will make one final appearance in an Argentina shirt when the Albiceleste host Benin at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires on October 6, 2026.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed the news on its official website, announcing that Messi would join the squad alongside Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso specifically for that farewell fixture.

Why Lionel Messi Is Included in Argentina's Squad Despite Announcing Retirement. Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista.

Source: Getty Images

Messi included in Argentina's squad despite retirement

The 39-year-old had announced his international retirement last month but agreed to participate in the send-off after direct talks with AFA officials.

"Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, and Giovani Lo Celso will join the squad for the final friendly match on October 6th," the AFA stated in its official announcement.

"Leo Messi gave his approval during talks with AFA today to have his farewell in front of the Argentina fans."

During his international career, Messi accumulated 207 caps and scored 125 goals for Argentina, making him the record holder in both categories for the national side.

His trophy cabinet with the Albiceleste includes the 2021 and 2024 Copa América as well as the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the latter widely regarded as the crowning moment of his playing career.

Why Messi is included in Argentina's squad

The eight-time Ballon d'Or is in the squad for ceremonial purposes – to bid his final farewell in an Argentine shirt.

According to ESPN Argentina, Messi is said to be genuinely pleased that he will have the chance to say a proper farewell to supporters, particularly given that he never received a formal send-off from FC Barcelona when his time at the club came to an end.

Before the Benin fixture, Argentina are scheduled to face Bolivia on 30 September and Burkina Faso on October 3.

Messi will not be part of the squad for either of those matches, joining only for the final game of the window on October 6 at River Plate's iconic Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires.

The occasion is expected to draw a packed crowd eager to pay tribute to one of the greatest footballers the country has ever produced.

Petr Cech backs Messi for Ballon d’Or

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Petr Cech had made a surprise pick in the 2026 Ballon d’Or debate by backing Lionel Messi.

The former Chelsea goalkeeper believes the Argentine remains a genuine contender despite several other stars enjoying standout seasons.

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Source: YEN.com.gh