Sidney Nii Oko Bampoe Addo passed away on Monday, September 14, just three weeks after his twin brother Isaac Bampoe Addo died

Isaac Bampoe Addo, known as Marico, served as Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG and was a key figure in Ghana's public sector labour movement

The two brothers were siblings of Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, the Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Administration

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The family of the late Isaac Bampoe Addo is grieving once more after his twin brother, Mr Sidney Nii Oko Bampoe Addo, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2026, barely three weeks after Isaac's own death.

Isaac Bampoe Addo, affectionately known as Marico, had died on Friday, August 21, 2026. The twins were both 59 years old at the time of their respective passings.

Sidney Nii Oko Bampoe Addo passes away three weeks after his twin brother Isaac Bampoe Addo died

Source: UGC

Isaac Bampoe Addo was a well-known figure in Ghana's public sector, having served as the Executive Secretary of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG).

In that role, he was regarded as a prominent voice for civil and local government workers across the country. His death in August drew widespread attention and condolences from colleagues and public sector workers.

A Second Blow for the Bampoe Addo Family

Adom Online reported that the passing of Sidney just weeks after Isaac has dealt a fresh and painful blow to a family still deep in mourning.

According to the family, Sidney Nii Oko Bampoe Addo was cherished as a beloved twin, brother, friend and servant of God.

The two brothers were siblings of Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, who currently serves as the Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration), making the back-to-back losses particularly poignant for a family with a significant public profile in Ghana.

Presidency mourns with Nana Oye Bampoe Addo

President John Mahama extended his condolences to the family later in August.

Chief of Staff Dr Julius Debrah led a government delegation to the family home to mourn alongside widow Nana Oye Bampoe Addo and the rest of the Bampoe Addo family, conveying the President's personal sympathies on the loss.

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Source: YEN.com.gh