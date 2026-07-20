Lamine Yamal moved to the top of Ballon d'Or betting markets after Spain defeated Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final

Rodri won the Golden Ball as Spain's best player at the tournament, giving the Manchester City midfielder a strong case of his own

Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé all remain in contention, making the 2026 race one of the most open in years

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Spain's triumph at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has dramatically reshaped the Ballon d'Or race, with teenage Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal emerging as the new favourite to win football's most prestigious individual prize.

La Roja secured their second world title after defeating Argentina 1-0 in extra time, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal following a goalless 90 minutes.

The 2022 champions produced a spirited performance despite being reduced to 10 men after Enzo Fernández was sent off for a second yellow card. Still, Spain eventually found the breakthrough to seal a famous victory.

Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup triumph shakes the Ballon d'Or standings, with Lamine Yamal the new favourite. Photos by Carl Recine, Paul Ellis and Mike Lawrie - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Updated Ballon d'Or rankings

6. Rodri

Rodri, who won the award in 2024 before an ACL injury disrupted his season, made a convincing return to form. He claimed the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player after a commanding series of performances in midfield across all eight of Spain's matches.

His domestic season delivered the Carabao Cup and FA Cup with Manchester City, though he missed the Premier League title race and Champions League campaign during his recovery. Fabio Cannavaro's Ballon d'Or win in 2006 on the back of a World Cup triumph provides a precedent that works in Rodri's favour.

5. Lionel Messi

Messi, remarkably, cannot be discounted despite turning 39. Had Argentina held on to win the final, a ninth Ballon d'Or would have been a near certainty. Even in defeat, his World Cup performance ensures he remains a strong contender for the award.

4. Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe registered ten goals and four assists in France's run to fourth place, falling to England in a 6-4 play-off defeat. He also became the first player in history to claim the La Liga, UEFA Champions League and FIFA World Cup Golden Boot in the same calendar season, a distinction that places him firmly in contention.

3. Ousmane Dembele

Outgoing Ballon d'Or holder Ousmane Dembele entered the tournament as the favourite to retain his award. Six goals at the tournament, including a hat-trick against Norway, kept him relevant, but France's failure to reach the final and their subsequent loss in the third-place play-off have significantly weakened his position.

2. Harry Kane

Kane produced arguably the most compelling statistical campaign of any candidate. The England captain scored 73 goals across all competitions for Bayern Munich, helping the club claim a German domestic double while reaching the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

At the World Cup, he added six goals and guided England to third place, beating France in the bronze medal match. A place in the final might have made him the outright favourite.

1. Lamine Yamal

Yamal's season carried significant weight even before the tournament. He guided Barcelona to the 2025/26 La Liga title and the Supercopa de España, arriving at the World Cup with a strong club foundation. Though his individual output during the tournament was modest, Spain's triumph elevated his overall case to the top of the rankings, according to Polymarket Sport.

Mbappe overtakes Messi to set new record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappé has overtaken Lionel Messi to become the greatest goal scorer in the history of the FIFA World Cup.

The 27-year-old bagged two goals against England in the third-place playoff to reach 22 goals - the highest in the competition's history.

Source: YEN.com.gh