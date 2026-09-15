Goldsyn Group officially launched City Vallanza, a 46-villa residential development, at an event in Accra on 11 September 2026

The development is located along Liberation Road in the Airport precinct and is designed around privacy, community and comfort

Ghana's Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources attended the launch and praised the role of private investment in addressing the country's housing needs

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Goldsyn Group has launched City Vallanza, a 46-unit residential development that introduces an urban villa concept to Ghana's luxury housing market.

Goldsyn Group unveils City Vallanza. Photo source: @cityvallanza

Source: Instagram

The official unveiling took place in Accra on 11 September 2026, drawing government officials, industry stakeholders, development partners, prospective homeowners and members of the media.

The project is sited along Liberation Road in the Airport precinct, positioning residents within easy reach of the airport, hotels, schools, healthcare facilities and retail destinations. Completion is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028.

City Vallanza's design and key features

Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources, Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim, spoke at the launch and pointed to the development as evidence of what private sector involvement can achieve in addressing Ghana's housing deficit.

"Ghana continues to experience growing demand for quality housing, particularly in our urban centres. Projects such as City Vallanza demonstrate what private capital, innovation and entrepreneurship can contribute to the growth of the housing sector and the continued transformation of Accra," he said.

The minister added that sustained private investment remains critical as urban populations grow and demand for quality residential developments rises.

Neo Lee, Director of Sales and Marketing at Goldsyn Group, outlined what distinguishes City Vallanza from conventional luxury offerings in the market.

"At City Vallanza, we have gone beyond the traditional definition of luxury by creating a residential experience built around privacy, community and comfort. Our three innovations, the separation of pedestrian and vehicle movement, the community-in-a-park concept and private garden spaces are designed to give residents a different way of living," he said.

See the Instagram video below:

Goldsyn Group's growing presence in Ghana

Among the features built into the development are dedicated pedestrian and vehicle routes, a "Community in the Park" concept, private leisure and recreational spaces, security systems and individual garden areas for residents.

These elements have been designed to offer a self-contained living environment rather than a conventional apartment or gated estate model.

City Vallanza forms part of Goldsyn Group's broader push into Ghana's residential property market, where demand for well-designed urban housing continues to climb.

The company has positioned the development as a response to a gap between standard residential offerings and the kind of integrated, community-focused living that many urban Ghanaians are seeking.

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Source: YEN.com.gh