Immigration New Zealand clarified what foreigners on a Working Holiday visa can and cannot do while in the country

The visa offers four key advantages over a standard visitor visa, including the freedom to travel in and out of New Zealand

Applicants must meet specific baseline conditions before they can qualify for the Working Holiday visa

Immigration New Zealand has outlined the benefits and conditions attached to its Working Holiday visa, giving prospective applicants a clearer picture of what to expect when they arrive in the country.

New Zealand Lists 4 Benefits of Working Holiday Visa for Foreign Visitors

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The authority confirmed that the visa is designed primarily for leisure, with work and study functioning as secondary activities.

As a result, holders cannot run their own business or take up a permanent position during their stay. Those seeking long-term or permanent employment would need to apply for a separate permit, such as the Accredited Employer Work Visa.

4 benefits New Zealand's Working Holiday Visa offfers

Despite those restrictions, the visa comes with notable advantages that set it apart from a standard visitor permit.

First, holders are allowed to remain in New Zealand for a longer period than a typical tourist visa would allow.

Second, they can start working as soon as they arrive, without needing to wait for further approvals.

Third, the visa permits multiple entries, meaning holders can travel in and out of the country as often as they like for as long as the visa remains valid.

On the education front, the visa allows study for a cumulative period of up to six months. Eligible options include English language courses, short-term training programmes and Study Abroad arrangements, allowing visitors to develop new skills alongside their work experience.

Conditions All Applicants Must Meet

Before applying, there are baseline requirements every applicant must satisfy, regardless of their country of origin.

Prospective holders must either possess a return ticket or demonstrate that they have the financial means to purchase one. Their primary reason for visiting must be leisure, with any work or study undertaken on the side.

Beyond these universal requirements, the specific employment conditions attached to the visa vary according to the applicant's home country. Immigration New Zealand advises anyone considering the visa to review the terms linked to their country's particular working holiday arrangement before submitting an application.

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Source: YEN.com.gh