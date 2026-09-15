Veteran sports journalist Kwabena Yeboah spoke candidly about Iñaki Williams' struggles during his time with the Black Stars

Yeboah disclosed that Williams frequently made attacking runs that his teammates failed to pick up, leaving the striker quietly frustrated

The journalist believes the ongoing disconnect between Williams and the team played a role in the striker's eventual retirement

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Kwabena Yeboah has opened up about what he describes as a deeply troubled experience for former Black Stars striker Iñaki Williams during his four-year stint with the national team.

Veteran journalist Kwabena Yeboah lifts the lid on why Iñaki Williams struggled during his four-year stint with the Black Stars. Photo by Buda Mendes - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Veteran journalist opens up on Iñaki's Black Stars struggles

Yeboah, who maintained a close relationship with the Black Stars setup throughout that period, said a persistent gap existed between what Williams brought to the team and what his teammates were able to offer in return.

The renowned journalist recalled watching Williams repeatedly burst into space in anticipation of a well-timed pass, only to be left waiting.

"What has been obvious over the four-year period that Iñaki Williams served the national team is that there was a disconnect.

"Disconnect in the sense that we never played to his strengths. There were several times he would take off waiting for that one clinical pass that never arrived," Yeboah said, as cited by Ghanasoccernet.

Despite carrying those frustrations, the Athletic Bilbao forward rarely made his displeasure known in public.

Yeboah described a man who suffered in silence, expressing his pain only in private moments that those close to the team could observe.

"But as someone closely associated with the national team, I saw him shed tears many times and complain bitterly, but the tears did not roll down his cheeks. He wept in his heart and complained quietly, and somehow, I believe that he was extremely unhappy," the famous GTV Sports Highlights Show host added.

Williams, who was born in Spain and chose to represent Ghana in 2022, made 28 appearances for the Black Stars and scored just two goals across his international career, per Transfermarkt.

He announced his retirement on September 11 after four years.

Kwabena Yeboah defends Iñaki's Black Stars legacy

Yeboah pushed back against any reading of those numbers as a sign of indifference or lack of effort, arguing that the statistics alone do not capture what Williams gave to the national cause.

"I would always remember him for the commitment, the dedication, and the passion he offered the national team anytime he donned the national colours," he said.

In Yeboah's view, the emotional weight Williams carried, combined with the team's failure to structure its play around his qualities, goes a long way towards explaining why the striker ultimately chose to end his international career when he did.

Iñaki Williams makes Athletic Bilbao history

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Iñaki Williams scored for Athletic Bilbao and reached a historic appearance milestone 24 hours after retiring from Ghana duty.

The 32-year-old made his 515th appearance against Elche, moving into the top five in the club’s all-time appearance rankings.

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Source: YEN.com.gh