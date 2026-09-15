Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie has filed a defamation lawsuit against Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah at the High Court of Justice in Accra

The three-term MP for Effiduase-Asokore is demanding GH₵10 million in damages over remarks the pastor made during a live church service on September 6

Afia Schwarzenegger shared the court writ on TikTok, drawing widespread attention from Ghanaians on social media to the legal battle

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Dr Nana Ayew Afriyie, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effiduase-Asokore, has filed a defamation suit against prominent clergyman Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah and his Glorious Word Power Ministry International at the High Court of Justice in Accra.

Effiduase-Asokore MP Nana Ayew Afriyie sues Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah for GH₵10 million over church attack claims. Photo source: Nana Ayew Afriyie, Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu-Bempah

Source: Facebook

The prominent NPP MP is reportedly demanding GH₵10 million in damages in his lawsuit against the man of God.

The case, which gained widespread attention after Ghanaian comedienne and media personality Afia Schwarzenegger shared the court writ on TikTok stems from remarks the pastor allegedly made during a live church service on 6 September 2026.

According to court documents filed by Ohene Gyan and Associates on September 15, 2026, Owusu Bempah accused Afriyie, alongside other New Patriotic Party (NPP) figures including Anthony Abayifa Karbo, Sammy Awuku, and Opare Ansah, of conspiring to send thugs to attack his church.

The pastor allegedly claimed two busloads of individuals from the Ashanti Region had been mobilised alongside others in Accra to storm the church premises.

Owusu Bempah doubles down before lawsuit

After an initial social media warning urged the pastor to retract his statements, Bempah reportedly appeared on K-Lover Media and escalated matters further, publicly taunting Ayew Afriyie and the others to proceed with legal action, saying he would meet them in court.

The Effiduase-Asokore MP, represented by counsel Kwasi Asokwa-Boateng, Esq., maintains the allegations are entirely without foundation and were designed to damage his reputation as a medical professional, sitting lawmaker, and public figure.

He argues the remarks have caused severe harm to his standing among constituents in Effiduase-Asokore ahead of future electoral contests.

What Effiduase-Asokore MP is seeking from court

Beyond the GH₵10 million in compensation, the writ also outlines three additional reliefs.

The MP is asking the court to compel Owusu Bempah to issue a formal retraction and an unqualified apology, published daily across the same media platforms for 14 consecutive days.

He is also seeking a perpetual injunction restraining the pastor and his ministry from making further defamatory statements, as well as full coverage of legal fees and litigation costs.

Owusu Bempah and the trustees of Glorious Word Power Ministry International have been ordered to enter an appearance within eight days of being served.

The TikTok post detailing Ayew Afriyie's lawsuit against Owusu Bempah is below:

Reactions to Afriyie's lawsuit against Owusu Bempah

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from Ghanaians on social media below:

Seth kwame dankwah wrote:

"Good work, long overdue for those fake pastors in Ghana."

Fargon said:

"Agye ta🤣."

Rose Nortey commented:

"Way to go. No one should ever mention the pastors name again. Let the courts do the talking."

Owusu Bempah, Power Man dragged to IGP

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a petition which sought Isaac Owusu-Bempah and Prophet Isaac Nyarko's arrests and prosecutions.

NPP youth organiser aspirant Adenta Kumi accused the two clergymen of making public statements capable of causing fear, anger and distress among Ghanaians.

The petition included alleged video evidence and calls on the police cyber surveillance department to stop the controversial publications from spreading online.

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Source: YEN.com.gh