A viral story emerged from Wheeler School's as a photo showed a touching embrace between a graduating senior and a beloved dining hall worker

Photographer Justin Case captured the emotional hug between Philip Spradlin and Deon Lucas, sparking heartfelt reactions worldwide

Deon Lucas described her deep bond with students at the Providence school, where she has worked for years, leaving many observers in tears

A viral graduation photo has united the internet as a heartwarming story at Wheeler School in Providence, Rhode Island, melted hearts across the globe.

A viral photo of graduating student Philip Spradlin and dining services worker Deon Lucas at Wheeler School in Providence, Rhode Island, breaks the internet. Image credit: JustinCase, WheelerSchool

Source: Facebook

Students at the Nursery to Grade 12 private independent coeducational college preparatory day school held their commencement ceremony on Friday, June 12, 2026.

The senior graduating class was in a good mood during their graduation, but one unplanned moment, captured by photographer Justin Case’s lens, transformed the ceremony into a worldwide phenomenon.

Wheeler viral graduation photo story warms hearts

During the ceremony, graduating senior Philip Spradlin and a dining services worker, later identified as Deon Lucas, exchanged a heartwarming hug.

Justin Case's photo of the moment showed Spradlin dressed in a black graduation gown and cap with a purple-and-gold tassel and both arms tightly around Lucas.

His expression showed how overwhelmed with emotion he was, while Lucas also appeared tearful, a mix of pride, joy and despair on her face at the future.

The intensity of the viral moment conveyed the years of familiarity, care, and connection that they had shared.

Spradlin had attended Wheeler since sixth grade, according to Today, and had built up a relationship with Miss Deon, as the dining service worker was known to students.

Photographer Case shared the photo to his Facebook with the caption:

"Caught a great moment today at Wheeler School's graduation. This young man was lovingly grabbed by one of the workers from the dining hall. They were reminiscing about how she had been there since he was a little boy.

"She looked so proud of him. You couldn't tell me that wasn't her own son graduating. Just a reminder to parents that people who work with your kids day in and day out for years on end love them too."

The Facebook post shared by Justin Case is below.

Speaking to Today, the 45-year-old Lucas said she spends most of her time at the school and considers the students as hers.

“I’m there from seven in the morning till 4 o’clock, and I hear my name all day long: ‘Miss Deon! Miss Deon! These are my kids!”

Wheeler School also reposted the photo, expressing pride over the moment as an encapsulation of the sorts of relationships built at the institution that go far beyond the ordinary.

The Facebook post shared by Wheeler School is below.

Reactions to viral Wheeler graduation photo story

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the heartwarming story of Philip Spradlin and Deon Lucas's graduation photo hug at Wheeler School.

Alicia Fusaro said:

"When I graduated from law school, my friends and I went looking for the maintenance staff and dining staff. They made our time at school bearable if not enjoyable."

Bennie Stephens wrote:

"THE PERSONIFICATION OF THE MANY FACETS OF LOVE..❤️✊🏻❤️✊🏿

Milly Nuñez commented:

"Beautifully captured! Deon is one of the best people I’ve ever worked with."

Evan Tong said:

"One of the dining hall staff at MB was so loved that they had a HUGE campus-wide parade for her when she retired! She still keeps in touch with as many of us kids as possible on fb! I mean, she fed us every day! My only regret is not finding out until it was too late to take the afternoon off from work to attend the parade!”

Jackie Fermin wrote:

"This is what we need to see more of publicly and in the media. Let’s fill with love, not hate."

Genie Xavier commented:

"What a great picture! Deon is awesome, and Phillip is a great student with a big heart. Thanks for sharing this!”

Ghanaian man recreates a photo with his daughter during her graduation at KNUST. Image credit: @voiceofKNUST

Source: Twitter

Ghanaian man warms hearts at daughter's graduation

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man warmed hearts at his daughter's graduation with a recreated photo.

He posed for a photo holding his grown-up daughter in his hands, a call back to a moment they had captured during her childhood.

Source: YEN.com.gh