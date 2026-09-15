Immigration New Zealand announced two major changes to post-study work options for international graduates, effective November 16, 2026

A new Short-Term Graduate Work Visa will offer up to six months of open work rights with no job offer required before applying

Ghanaian graduates who completed a bachelor's degree locally could qualify for New Zealand's Post-Study Work Visa under expanded eligibility rules

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Immigration New Zealand has announced two major updates to its post-study work arrangements for international graduates, with both changes set to take effect on November 16, 2026.

New Zealand lists how international students can qualify for a work visa. Photo: Phil Walter/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The announcement, made on 10 September 2026, carries particular significance for Ghanaian students either currently studying or planning to study in New Zealand.

The first update introduces a brand-new Short-Term Graduate Work Visa, which grants holders up to six months of open work rights.

Unlike many other visa categories, this one does not require applicants to secure a job offer before submitting their application, giving graduates the flexibility to explore employment options after completing their studies.

Who qualifies for New Zealand's short-term graduate work visa

To be eligible, a graduate must have completed a qualification at New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (NZQCF) Level 5, 6, or 7 in New Zealand, studied full-time for a minimum of 24 weeks, and must not already qualify for a Post-Study Work Visa. English-language courses, foundation programmes, and bridging qualifications do not count towards eligibility.

Applicants are required to hold at least NZD 5,000 (approximately GH₵33,000) in available funds and must meet health and character criteria. The application window closes three months after the student visa expires.

The visa carries several firm restrictions. It cannot be extended, is granted only once in a lifetime, and does not permit business ownership or operation. Partners and dependent children cannot be added to the application.

Expanded access to the Post-Study work visa

The second change broadens eligibility for the existing Post-Study Work Visa. From November 2026, graduates who complete an eligible NZQCF Level 7 Graduate Diploma in New Zealand will qualify for this visa if they also hold a bachelor's degree, regardless of where that undergraduate qualification was obtained.

This matters greatly for Ghanaian students. A graduate who completed a degree at the University of Nairobi, for example, before pursuing a Level 7 Graduate Diploma in New Zealand could qualify for the Post-Study Work Visa under these updated rules, provided other conditions are satisfied.

That visa allows holders to live and work in New Zealand for up to three years and may, subject to conditions, support visa applications for partners and dependent children.

Graduates holding only a diploma without a bachelor's degree may face different outcomes depending on whether their qualification appears on the Post-Study Work Visa eligibility list.

Planning pathway in New Zealand after graduation

The Short-Term Graduate Work Visa is designed as a transitional arrangement. Graduates are expected to use the six months to find employment and transition to a longer-term route such as the Accredited Employer Work Visa.

According to immigration law firm Fragomen, visa holders must work under a formal employment agreement or contract for services.

For Ghanaian students considering New Zealand as a study destination, the key lesson from these changes is straightforward: the qualification chosen at enrolment will determine which post-study work pathway is available. Verifying course eligibility before committing to a programme is essential.

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Source: YEN.com.gh