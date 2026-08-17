A fire broke out at the Tantra Hill Golden Door Area in Accra, destroying at least 10 wooden structures

The Fire Service confirmed firefighters from the Amasaman Station responded to the blaze on August 17, 2026

The affected structures were used for both domestic and commercial purposes, raising concerns over losses

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A fire tore through a section of Tantra Hill in Accra on Sunday, August 17, 2026, destroying at least 10 wooden structures in what authorities described as a significant incident in the Golden Door Area.

A fire on August 17, 2026, in Accra's Tantra Hill destroys at least 10 wooden structures. Image credit: GNFS/Facebook

Source: UGC

The Ghana National Fire Service confirmed that firefighters from the Amasaman Station were deployed to tackle the blaze after a fire call was received from the affected community.

Fire Service responds to Tantra Hill blaze

Confirming the incident was the Assistant Divisional Officer, Alex King Nartey, of the Ghana National Fire Service on August 17, 2026.

“Firefighters from Amasaman station are currently responding to a fire call at Tantra Hill Golden Door area. The fire involves at least 10 wooden structures used for both domestic and commercial purposes,” Nartey shared.

The structures that caught fire were not purely residential.

According to the GNFS, the buildings served a dual purpose, housing both family dwellings and small commercial operations, meaning the fire could have left multiple households and business owners counting their losses.

VIP bus catches Fire on Kumasi-Sunyani road

In a related development, a VIP bus travelling from Kumasi to Sunyani caught fire on Saturday evening, August 15, 2026, along the Abuakwa Main Road, with footage from the scene showing the vehicle almost destroyed by the time emergency responders arrived.

The incident occurred on the Kumasi-Sunyani road, one of the major intercity routes in the Ashanti and Bono regions.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and no official statement had been issued by authorities at the time of publication.

When Ghana National Fire Service personnel reached the scene, the bus had already been reduced to a burnt-out shell. Bystanders at the location were openly critical of the response time, directing their frustration at the arriving crews.

"The bus is completely burnt; you are now coming. It started burning two hours ago, and you are now coming. It has finished burning," witnesses at the scene were heard saying.

Despite the verbal confrontation, fire service personnel remained composed and proceeded to douse the remaining flames.

It remains unclear whether any passengers or other individuals sustained injuries as a result of the fire. The full extent of the damage to the vehicle has also not been officially assessed.

The Ghana National Fire Service had not released any statement on the circumstances surrounding the blaze or on the delayed response that drew criticism from those present.

The Facebook video is below:

Armed robbers attack 2 VIP JEOUN buses

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about armed bandits blocking the Accra-Kumasi Highway and opening fire on a VIP JEOUN coach that was heading from Accra to Sunyani.

The initial attack injured three passengers, a driver, and his assistant.

The injured driver was subsequently sent to the 37 Military Hospital.

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Source: YEN.com.gh