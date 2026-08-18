The Ghana High Commission in London announced on August 17, 2026, that its official website is temporarily inaccessible

The Mission's website, london.mfa.gov.gh, is experiencing a technical challenge with no restoration timeline confirmed

The High Commission directed the public to use official Government of Ghana portals for consular services in the meantime

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The Ghana High Commission in London has alerted the public that its official website is currently unavailable due to a technical fault.

The Ghana High Commission in London informs that its website is temporarily down. Image credit: Her Excellency Mrs Sabah Zita Benson/Facebook

Source: UGC

In a public notice shared on Instagram on 17 August 2026, the Mission confirmed that london.mfa.gov.gh is experiencing a temporary technical challenge and cannot be accessed.

The Commission apologised for any inconvenience caused and stated that work is ongoing to restore the site.

Alternative portals for consular services

While the website remains down, the High Commission directed members of the public to use official Government of Ghana online portals for their consular needs.

Passport applications and renewals can be submitted through passport.mfa.gov.gh, while Ghana Card applications are handled via register.nia.gov.gh.

Those requiring an e-visa can visit evisa.immigration.gov.gh.

The Mission also issued a caution, urging the public to rely solely on official government platforms and to avoid unauthorised third-party websites that may seek to exploit the situation.

The Ghana High Commission in London expressed gratitude for the patience and understanding of those affected while the matter is being resolved. No specific timeline was given for when the website is expected to return to full service.

Ghanaians in the United Kingdom and others seeking consular assistance from the Mission are advised to bookmark the alternative portals until further notice.

The Instagram post below has the official press release from the Ghana High Commission in London.

NPA Deputy CEO who died in London

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Dramani Bukari, the Acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), died in London.

Joy News reported that Dr Bukari passed away in London on Tuesday, August 11, 2026. The circumstances surrounding his death had not been confirmed as of the time of publication, with further details still emerging.

Dr Bukari was an energy and climate-change expert with more than 16 years of experience spanning sustainable energy, entrepreneurship, research, consultancy and development programmes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh