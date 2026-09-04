Canada extended 3,500 Invitations to Apply through a category-based Express Entry draw on Friday, September 4, 2026

The draw targeted Healthcare and Social Services Occupations, with a minimum CRS score of 475 required to qualify

A tie-breaking rule determined priority among candidates who shared the minimum score of 475

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Canada has opened the door to 3,500 healthcare and social services professionals through its latest Express Entry draw, held on Friday, 4 September 2026, at 11:16:45 UTC.

Canada Issues 3,500 Express Entry Invitations to Healthcare and Social Services Workers

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The round was category-based, meaning it was designed to address a specific economic objective set by Canada's immigration minister under Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Only candidates who met the requirements for the Healthcare and Social Services Occupations category and qualified for at least one Express Entry programme were eligible for the available Invitations to Apply (ITAs).

To be considered, applicants needed a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 475. Invitations went to those ranked among the top 3,500 in the pool. Where multiple candidates shared the minimum score, a tie-breaking rule applied: those who submitted their Express Entry profiles earliest received priority. The tie-breaking cut-off was set at 26 May 2026, at 00:26:14 UTC.

How Canada's Express Entry System Works

Express Entry serves as Canada's central framework for managing applications across three key economic immigration programmes. Candidates must qualify for at least one of these programmes to enter the pool.

Each draw follows one of three formats. General rounds invite the highest-ranking candidates across all three programmes. Programme-specific rounds focus on those eligible for a single programme, such as the Provincial Nominee Programme. Category-based rounds, like the 4 September draw, are reserved for targeted economic goals.

Once selected, invited candidates may submit a full application for permanent residence.

Healthcare Draw Targets Specific Occupations

The September draw reflects Canada's ongoing strategy of using category-based rounds to attract workers in fields aligned with national labour needs. The number of invitations extended and the CRS cut-off applied in each round can shift from one draw to the next, depending on the size of the candidate pool and Canada's immigration priorities at any given time.

Candidates in the healthcare and social services space who have not yet received an invitation are encouraged to monitor future draw announcements and ensure their profiles remain current in the Express Entry pool.

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Source: YEN.com.gh