Germany has published official guidelines capping the number of days third-country students can work annually without requiring Federal Employment Agency approval

The rules also outline a separate arrangement allowing students to work up to 20 hours per week during lecture periods, matching the limit set for German students

Germany's 2026 guidelines specify how a student job can count as proof of financial support when renewing a residence title

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Germany has established clear rules on how much international students from outside the European Union are permitted to work while pursuing their studies in the country.

Under the official framework, third-country nationals, students arriving from outside the EU, may work a maximum of 140 full days or 280 half-days per calendar year without requiring clearance from the Federal Employment Agency.

Germany’s 2026 rules allow international students 140 workdays yearly, set a 20-hour weekly limit and explain how jobs can legally support residence renewals. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Germany defines a half-day as any shift lasting four hours or fewer.

How Germany's student work rules are structured

A separate arrangement applies to students from EU and EEA member states, as well as Switzerland, and also extends to third-country nationals. Under this model, students may work up to 20 hours per week during the lecture period, an allowance that mirrors what German students themselves are permitted.

During semester breaks, all hour-based restrictions are lifted entirely, giving students considerably more room to earn without academic obligations in the way.

Certain categories of work fall completely outside these limits. Student auxiliary tasks carried out at universities, research institutes, or libraries are not counted against either the day cap or the weekly hour limit.

Using a student job as financial proof in Germany

Beyond the income itself, a student job in Germany can serve a legal purpose. International students must demonstrate adequate financial means each time they apply to renew their residence title, and the 2026 guidelines provide a route through which a student's secondary employment can satisfy that requirement.

To qualify as their own financial guarantor, a student working as an assistant at a German company must show access to at least €992 per month from that employment.

The position does not need to be permanent or open-ended to count. However, the guidelines recommend that students consult their local foreigners authority before relying on this route, as eligibility can vary based on individual circumstances.

The framework offers a structured and legally grounded pathway for African students, particularly those from Ghana, who are managing the financial demands of studying abroad in Germany.

Germany lists 31 high-demand jobs for foreigners

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Germany had listed 31 occupations in high demand as the country continues to seek skilled workers from abroad.

This list provides opportunities for international professionals with qualifications and experience in areas facing labour shortages.

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Source: YEN.com.gh