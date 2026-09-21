Thailand implemented sweeping changes to its visa rules on September 15, 2026, reducing visa-free stays and restricting Visa on Arrival access

Citizens from the US, UK, Australia and Canada saw their permitted visa-free stay cut from 60 days to 30 days under the new framework

African travellers face varied outcomes under the changes, with Morocco among 21 countries now required to obtain a visa before entering Thailand

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Thailand enforced significant changes to its entry rules for foreign travellers on 15 September 2026, scaling back the 60-day visa-free exemption it had extended to 93 countries and territories since 2024 and replacing it with a narrower arrangement covering 60 countries for stays of up to 30 days.

Thailand implemented sweeping changes to its visa rules on September 15, 2026. Credit: Matt Hunt

Source: Getty Images

Citizens of the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Canada retain visa-free access under the new system, but their maximum permitted stay has been halved from 60 days to 30 days.

Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the revised rules reflect national security priorities, economic interests, tourism considerations and reciprocity with partner countries.

The ministry also said the overhaul is intended to reduce overlapping visa privileges and make greater use of Thailand's expanded electronic visa infrastructure.

Reuters reported in May 2026 that Thai authorities had been considering cutting the 60-day exemption partly in response to criminal activity linked to extended tourist stays.

The Interior Ministry separately ordered a nationwide crackdown on foreign visitors who engaged in illegal employment, nominee business arrangements or misconduct, with warnings that offenders could face visa cancellation and deportation.

What the Changes Mean for African Travellers

Africa had limited representation under the previous 60-day scheme, with only South Africa, Mauritius and Morocco among the eligible countries. The new rules produce notably different outcomes for each.

South Africans retain visa-free entry but are now limited to a 30-day stay. Mauritius receives a 15-day visa-free arrangement, joined by Seychelles, which was not included in the previous 60-day framework. Moroccan nationals face the sharpest impact, with Morocco among 21 countries whose citizens must now obtain a visa before travelling to Thailand.

Thailand's Visa on Arrival programme has also been sharply curtailed. The facility, previously available to passport holders from 31 countries and territories, is now restricted to citizens of Azerbaijan, Belarus and Serbia only, each qualifying for a 15-day stay.

Thailand Remains a Major Global Destination

The changes arrive as Thailand continues to rank among the world's most visited countries. Bangkok received 30.3 million international visitors in 2025, placing it ahead of Hong Kong, London and Macau, according to data from Euromonitor International.

The research firm noted that international arrivals across Asia-Pacific grew by 10% in 2025, the strongest regional performance globally, while the Middle East and Africa recorded a 7% increase, driven partly by visa policy changes, infrastructure investment and major events.

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Source: YEN.com.gh