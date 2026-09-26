Raoul Savoy made a blunt prediction about Ghana's AFCON future after his Central African Republic side lost to the Black Stars in September 2023

Ghana have gone seven consecutive AFCON qualifying matches without a win, including their latest 2-0 defeat to Côte d'Ivoire in Bouaké

The Black Stars' last qualifying victory came in the very match where Savoy delivered his haunting prophecy

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A forecast from a rival coach made three years ago is circulating again after Ghana's latest setback in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Raoul Savoy’s chilling Black Stars prediction in 2023 resurfaces amid Ghana’s AFCON woes. Photos by Alex Grimm, Issouf Sanogo and Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Raoul Savoy's chilling Black Stars prediction

When Raoul Savoy's Central African Republic side fell 2-1 to the Black Stars in Kumasi on September 7, 2023, the Swiss coach did not leave quietly.

Speaking after the defeat, Savoy was direct in his assessment of Ghana's trajectory, as quoted by Sahara Football.

"Your next AFCON will be like the last one."

Those words carried little immediate weight at the time, but Ghana's form since has given them uncomfortable relevance.

The Black Stars have now gone seven consecutive AFCON qualifying matches without a win, a run stretching across three draws and three defeats before Thursday's 2-0 loss to Côte d'Ivoire in Bouaké.

The defeat to the Elephants opened Ghana's 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign on the worst possible note, leaving the Black Stars chasing their qualification hopes from the first matchday.

Ghana's qualifying drought traces back to Savoy's curse

The irony of the situation is difficult to ignore.

Ghana's last victory in AFCON qualifying was the 2-1 win over Savoy's CAR, the very result that prompted his prediction.

Mohammed Kudus equalised before Ernest Nuamah struck a late winner, a goal that television replays suggested there was a foul in the build-up, though officials allowed it to stand.

Watch the highlights of Ghana's win over CAR, as shared on YouTube:

Savoy's prediction had its roots in what he had witnessed at the 2023 AFCON qualifying campaign itself. Ghana's performance thereafter in Ivory Coast proved dismal.

They fell 2-1 to Cape Verde, drew 2-2 with Egypt and squandered a two-goal advantage before drawing 2-2 with Mozambique, exiting at the group stage without advancing from their pool, according to Goal.

The current qualification run suggests history is repeating itself. Having opened their 2027 campaign with a loss to the tournament's host nation, Ghana now face a demanding recovery if they are to secure a place at the continental showpiece.

Carlos Queiroz demands sharper Ghana attack

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz urged Ghana to improve their attacking efficiency after the Black Stars lost 2-0 to Côte d’Ivoire in their opening 2027 AFCON qualifier.

The Portuguese coach stressed that Ghana’s attack must be sharper when they face The Gambia.

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Source: YEN.com.gh