Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada published official guidance identifying foreigners barred from applying for work permits at a Port of Entry

The restriction covers six categories of applicants, including seasonal agricultural workers and post-graduation work permit seekers

Canada's IRCC requires affected applicants to use alternative channels such as online applications before arriving in the country

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The Canadian government has released official guidance identifying six categories of foreign nationals who are not permitted to apply for a work permit at a Port of Entry (POE), clarifying a rule that carries significant consequences for travellers hoping to process their applications at the border.

Canada Lists 6 Categories of Foreigners Who Cannot Apply for Work Permit at the Border

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The guidance, published by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) in 2026, underscores that border crossing points are not a universal option for work permit processing, and that eligibility depends heavily on an applicant's nationality, visa status, and programme type.

Who Cannot Apply at a Canadian Port of Entry

According to the IRCC's official eligibility guidance, the following six categories of individuals are ineligible to apply for a work permit at a Canadian POE:

1. Foreign nationals who require a visitor visa to enter Canada

2. Citizens of countries on Canada's visa-required list

3. International Experience Canada (IEC) applicants who are not citizens or permanent residents of the United States

4. Applicants under the Seasonal Agricultural Worker Programme (SAWP)

5. Those applying for a post-graduation work permit (PGWP)

6. Individuals who depart Canada and re-enter from the United States or Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon specifically to access immigration services upon their return, unless they satisfy certain conditions

What This Means for Affected Applicants

The restrictions carry particular weight for international students who have completed programmes at Canadian institutions and intend to apply for a post-graduation work permit, as they are explicitly listed among those barred from using border points for this purpose.

Seasonal agricultural workers, who represent a considerable share of Canada's temporary foreign worker population each year, are also affected, as are IEC applicants arriving under youth mobility arrangements, unless they hold US citizenship or permanent residence.

For all six categories, the IRCC requires that work permit applications be submitted through alternative channels, with online applications processed before arrival being the primary route available.

Foreign nationals planning to seek employment in Canada are advised to confirm their eligibility through the IRCC before making any travel arrangements, as attempting to apply at a POE without meeting the relevant requirements can result in entry being delayed or refused altogether.

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Source: YEN.com.gh