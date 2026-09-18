Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada published a breakdown of documents required for a work permit at a port of entry

Foreign nationals applying for LMIA-based permits must carry specific documents distinct from those in LMIA-exempt categories

Certain employers, including foreign missions and international organisations, fall under separate rules regarding the offer of employment process

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Foreign nationals hoping to secure a work permit at a Canadian border crossing now have clearer guidance on what to bring, after Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) published a detailed list of required documents on its official website.

Canada Lists Documents Foreigners Need for a Work Permit at Port of Entry

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Regardless of the type of work permit being sought, every applicant must carry a valid passport or travel document.

Where a medical examination is required for their specific case, proof of a passed medical exam must also be presented, and crucially, the results must still be valid upon arrival.

Applicants who complete an upfront medical exam before leaving their home country and present that proof at the border will receive a work permit without any medical conditions attached to it.

Documents for LMIA-Based Work Permits

Foreign workers whose employment is tied to a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) must arrive with two specific documents: a positive LMIA, sometimes called a confirmation letter, and a job offer letter from their Canadian employer.

The LMIA demonstrates that a genuine need exists for a foreign worker to fill the role and that no Canadian citizen or permanent resident was available for the position.

The job offer letter, which differs from a full employment contract, must clearly outline the worker's pay and any deductions, their specific duties, and the conditions of employment, including working hours.

Requirements for LMIA-Exempt Applicants

Workers falling under LMIA-exempt categories face a slightly different set of requirements. Rather than a simple job offer letter, their employer must provide a full employment contract along with an offer of employment number.

To obtain that number, the employer must submit an offer of employment through the federal Employer Portal. Once submitted, the portal generates a unique number that the worker must include in their work permit application.

There are exceptions to this rule. Certain LMIA-exempt employers, such as foreign missions and international organisations, are not required to submit an offer of employment through the portal and will therefore not have a number to provide.

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Source: YEN.com.gh