Obed Kwadwo Safo Jnr has shared a glimpse of his ride in a black Kantanka Mensah EV

The video showed the electric vehicle connected to a charger before capturing its modern interior

The footage offered viewers a closer look at one of Kantanka Automobile’s electric models

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Obed Kwadwo Safo Jnr, the last-born son of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, has drawn attention after sharing a brief video of himself cruising around town in the Kantanka Mensah EV.

Kwadwo Safo Jnr cruises through town in a Kantanka Mensah EV built like a Tesla. Image credit: Kwadwosafojnr93

Source: UGC

The short clip, posted on TikTok, began at an electric charging station, where the black vehicle was connected to a charger.

The Kantanka badge could be seen clearly on the rear, while the charging cable was attached close to one of the taillights.

After charging the vehicle, Obed captured part of his journey from inside the car. The footage offered viewers a look at the cabin of the electric model as it moved through town.

Modern interior draws attention

One of the most noticeable parts of the video was the wide digital display mounted across the dashboard.

The screen appeared to combine the vehicle’s controls with entertainment functions, giving the cabin a clean and modern appearance.

The dashboard also featured long air-conditioning vents, a spacious centre console and a simple layout. The footage focused mainly on the cabin and its features, although no technical details about the car were shared in the post.

Spotlight falls on Kantanka Mensah EV

Obed captioned the footage simply, “Kantanka Mensah EV,” allowing the vehicle to take centre stage. He did not reveal how long he had been using the model or provide information about its range, charging time or price.

Watch the TikTok video below:

However, the clip gave his followers a rare look at the car away from an exhibition or showroom setting. Seeing the Mensah EV being charged and used on the road showed the model in an everyday environment.

His decision to share the vehicle may also draw renewed public interest to Kantanka Automobile’s electric-car ambitions. For many viewers, the video offered an opportunity to see the Ghanaian-branded EV in operation.

Adwoa Safo showed off Kantanka Mensah EV

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarah Adwoa Safo excited social media users after a video showed her driving one of her father’s electric vehicles, the Kantanka Mensah EV.

The clip, shared by Kwadwo Safo Jnr, captured the former Dome-Kwabenya MP arriving at a residence in the sleek black electric saloon car.

The EV, produced by Kantanka Automobile, reportedly charges in about 35 minutes and can run for several hours on a full charge.

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Source: YEN.com.gh