New Zealand's immigration authority outlined the financial requirements foreign nationals must meet to qualify for its student and trainee work visa

Applicants must show access to at least NZD $1,000 per month, though those with prepaid accommodation may qualify at a lower threshold

Those who cannot independently meet the financial requirement may still be eligible through a sponsorship route

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New Zealand has published the minimum financial requirements that foreign nationals must satisfy to be considered for its student and trainee work visa, a programme designed for people seeking practical, hands-on experience in a specific field.

New Zealand Sets Minimum Monthly Funds for Student and Trainee Work Visa Applicants

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The visa covers a wide range of applicants, from religious trainees and apprentice jockeys to dental and medical trainees. Regardless of category, the central requirement is demonstrating sufficient financial support for the entire duration of the stay in New Zealand.

How Much Money Applicants Need

To qualify, applicants must show access to at least NZD $1,000 (GHC6,500) per month while living in New Zealand. Those who have already paid for their accommodation in advance, however, may be eligible under a reduced threshold of NZD $400 (GHC2,600) per month.

New Zealand's immigration authority accepts several forms of financial evidence. These include bank statements, credit card statements, bank drafts, and traveller's cheques. Proof of prepaid accommodation, such as hotel vouchers or receipts, also qualifies. Alternatively, a completed Sponsorship Form for Temporary Entry from an approved sponsor is acceptable.

Sponsorship as an Alternative Route

Applicants who cannot independently meet the financial threshold still have a path forward through sponsorship. Under this arrangement, the sponsor must provide their own financial documentation, which may include recent bank statements, pay slips, an employment agreement, or records confirming that they own or have paid for the applicant's accommodation.

This route is particularly useful for students or trainees who have institutional or personal support within New Zealand but do not hold the required funds in their own accounts. It effectively broadens access to the visa for those who rely on third-party support during their training period.

Source: YEN.com.gh