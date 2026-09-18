Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada shared the guidance on its verified X account on Friday, September 18

IRCC urged applicants to apply online whenever possible and answer every question on their forms completely and accurately

The department warned that incorrect photographs and missing documents can cause unnecessary delays to applications

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Canada's immigration authority has published a list of 12 practical steps to help visa and immigration applicants avoid common pitfalls that slow down the processing of their applications.

Canada’s immigration department, IRCC, shares 12 tips to help applicants avoid delays. Photo source: @ircc

Source: Twitter

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) shared the guidance on its verified X account on Friday, September 18, offering a detailed breakdown of what applicants must do before and after submitting their forms.

Canada: Apply online and submit complete documents

IRCC encouraged applicants to use online channels wherever possible, noting this reduces the risk of unnecessary delays.

Every question on an application form must be answered fully and accurately. Where a question is not applicable, applicants should enter "N/A" rather than leave the field blank.

The department also stressed the importance of attaching all required supporting documents and obtaining certified translations for any paperwork not written in English or French.

Applicants were advised against sending original documents unless IRCC specifically requests them, and to submit only what is asked for, since excess documentation can actually slow processing down.

Canada: Photos, family and payment details matter

Getting photographs right is another critical step. IRCC warned that images that do not meet its specifications can cause hold-ups, urging applicants to review the photo requirements carefully before submitting.

The guidance also reminded applicants to declare all family members, including those who have no intention of moving to Canada.

Leaving out a family member, even one staying behind, can create complications further along in the process.

Before hitting submit, applicants should double-check their contact details to ensure they will receive any important correspondence from IRCC.

They must also make sure their forms are signed and dated, and that both the payment amount and the payment method are correct.

Once an application is under review, IRCC urged applicants to respond promptly to any requests for additional information or documents, as delays in responding can stall the entire process.

The 12 tips cover the full application journey, from the moment a form is filled in to ongoing communication with the department, and reflect IRCC's effort to reduce avoidable backlogs by keeping applicants better informed before they apply.

See the X (Twitter) post below:

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Source: YEN.com.gh