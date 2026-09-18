Former Liverpool and Bayern Munich star Sadio Mané is set to invest $19.5 million into a major agro project in his hometown

The SM10 AGRO project in Bambali, Senegal, will include four processing facilities and a training centre focused on mango production

Construction of the project is expected to span 18 months, with the foundation stone ceremony planned for September 2026

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Sadio Mané is set to pour 11.7 billion CFA francs (approximately $19.5 million) into a large-scale agricultural venture in Bambali, the village where he was born and raised.

According to African football expert Micky Jnr, the initiative, branded the SM10 AGRO project, is designed to generate more than 1,000 direct jobs while expanding income opportunities for local farmers.

Inside Sadio Mané's Proposed $19.5 Million Agricultural Project in Bambali

Source: Instagram

SM10 AGRO Project details and timeline

The project will centre on mango processing, with plans to produce mango purée, butter, and dried mango for export markets.

Four processing facilities and a dedicated training centre will be constructed as part of the development.

Africa Top Sports reports that Senegal's investment promotion agency, APIX, is backing the project, which will also benefit from five years of tax and customs exemptions.

Construction is projected to take 18 months, with the foundation stone ceremony scheduled for September 19.

The agricultural project is the latest in a long line of commitments Mané has made to Bambali.

Over the years, the Al-Nassr winger has funded a school, a hospital, a mosque, a petrol station and a post office in the community, and extended 4G internet connectivity to residents.

He has also provided monthly financial assistance to local families and rewarded students who excel academically, cementing his reputation as one of African football's most generous figures.

Sadio Mané's form at Al-Nassr

On the pitch, Mané has made a solid start to the 2026/27 season. Data from Transfermarkt shows the winger has registered four goal contributions, two goals and two assists, across seven matches.

His club has, however, hit a rough patch in recent weeks, failing to win either of their last two outings: a draw against Al Khaleej in the Saudi League and a heavy defeat to Al Ain in the AFC Champions League, a match in which Soufiane Rahimi broke Asamoah Gyan's long-standing record in the competition.

Mané will not be involved in the next international window, having announced his retirement from the Senegal national team following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Discover Asamoah Gyan’s business empire

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan had built a diverse business empire after retiring from professional football.

Ghana’s all-time top scorer has interests in real estate, food production, transport, music, event management and boxing promotions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh