New Zealand's Immigration authority published six conditions that foreign entertainers, performers, and crew must satisfy to qualify for a work visa

Applicants must present a formal employment offer from a promoter or production company that covers accommodation, living costs, and return travel

Health and character checks, including possible medical examinations and police certificates, form part of the visa assessment process

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New Zealand has outlined six conditions that foreign nationals working in entertainment, music, film, and television must fulfil before they can obtain an Entertainers Work Visa.

New Zealand Lists 6 Conditions Foreigners Must Meet for Entertainers Work Visa

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The requirements, published by Immigration New Zealand, apply to anyone seeking a temporary work placement in those industries within the country.

New Zealand: Employment offer and sponsorship requirements

The first condition is that applicants must be entering New Zealand strictly to carry out entertainment work for a defined, limited period.

A formal offer of employment from a promoter, producer, or production company must accompany the application, specifying the length of the stay, a detailed work schedule, and a written guarantee that the employer will cover accommodation, living expenses, and the cost of the applicant's return journey home.

Employers must also complete a supplementary form within the official application document, the Performing Artists, Entertainers and Entertainment Personnel Work Visa Application (INZ1187), providing reasons why the position could not be filled by a New Zealand resident, supported by evidence.

Applicants are further required to supply proof of the intended duration of their stay. All healthcare costs incurred during that time are the responsibility of the applicant or their employer, and Immigration New Zealand strongly advises that all visa holders carry comprehensive medical insurance throughout their visit.

New Zealand: Health and Character Checks

Good health is a firm requirement. Depending on the proposed length of stay, immigration authorities may request a chest X-ray, a full medical examination, or both. Applicants staying fewer than six months will not ordinarily need a chest X-ray, while those remaining for under 12 months will not typically require a medical certificate.

Good character is equally non-negotiable. Anyone with criminal convictions or who is considered a security risk to New Zealand may be refused entry. Police certificates, which must be issued no more than six months before the application is submitted, are required for applicants aged 17 and above whose cumulative time in New Zealand, including previous visits on other visa categories, totals 24 months or more.

The sixth and final condition concerns the authenticity of the applicant's intentions. Immigration officials will evaluate all available information, including personal circumstances and any prior history with New Zealand's immigration system, to determine whether an applicant's stated purpose for visiting is credible.

Who the Visa Covers

The Entertainers Work Visa is designed for performers and support crew working temporarily across entertainment, music, film, and television productions. The conditions apply uniformly to all foreign nationals seeking to work in these sectors on a short-term basis.

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Source: YEN.com.gh