Canada introduced a temporary public policy in September 2026 allowing eligible foreign workers to study without a separate study permit

The policy applies to short-term programmes of six months or less and runs until December 31, 2027

Immigrationbaba shared the update on Instagram, noting that eligibility requirements still apply to foreign nationals

Canada has rolled out a temporary public policy giving certain foreign workers already in the country the option to pursue short-term studies without applying for a separate study permit.

Canada’s temporary policy lets eligible foreign workers study for up to six months without a study permit until 31 December 2027. Image credit: iStock/Keeleigh, Kayleen Morgan/Ap

Source: UGC

The update was shared by the government through IRCC on August 5, 2026, drawing attention from all foreigners working in Canada.

Canada introduces temporary policy ending December 2027

Under the new measure, all foreign nationals who currently hold a valid Canadian work permit may be eligible to enrol in study programmes lasting six months or less, without needing to secure a study permit beforehand.

The policy came into effect on 4 September 2026 and is set to remain in place until 31 December 2027, unless the government moves to revoke it earlier.

The exemption is targeted at workers who may want to upskill or pursue short courses alongside their employment, reducing a key administrative hurdle that previously required a separate application process.

What foreign workers should know

Experts and immigration commentators have been careful to flag that the policy does not grant blanket study rights to all foreign workers in Canada. Specific eligibility conditions apply, and the exemption is limited strictly to programmes that fall within the six-month threshold.

Foreign nationals planning to enrol in longer academic or professional programmes will still be required to obtain a study permit through the standard application process. Anyone unsure of whether their intended course falls within the policy's scope is advised to seek guidance before making enrolment decisions.

For those already working in Canada and looking to upgrade their qualifications in a short window, the temporary measure opens a practical pathway that was not previously available.

UK announces salary for Expansion Worker Visa

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK had introduced an important salary requirement for foreigners hoping to take up a specialised work opportunity in Britain.

Ghanaians planning to use the route would need to meet specific financial conditions before their applications could be considered.

The latest rules also included an additional factor that could push the required earnings even higher.

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Source: YEN.com.gh