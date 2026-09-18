China has announced a major travel update affecting citizens of several countries

The latest arrangement comes with a deadline that travellers planning to visit the Asian country need to know

The full details reveal the countries covered and what could change for international visitors

China has announced a significant update for travellers from selected countries who currently benefit from visa-free entry.

The existing arrangements covering citizens of 48 countries are scheduled to expire on December 31, 2026.

China lists 48 countries whose visa-free entry arrangement will end in December 2026. Photo credit: PETER KOVALEV & Alexander W Helin/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The provisions currently allow eligible travellers holding valid ordinary passports to enter China without obtaining a visa in advance, subject to the applicable conditions.

China names countries affected by the deadline

The 48 countries covered by the announced expiry date span Europe, Asia and Oceania, Latin America, the Middle East and North America.

The full list of countries whose visa-free arrangements are due to expire on December 31, 2026 includes:

Europe: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Ireland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Slovenia, Slovakia, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Iceland, Andorra, Monaco, Liechtenstein, Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Malta, Estonia, Latvia, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Asia and Oceania: South Korea, Japan, New Zealand and Australia.

Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru and Uruguay.

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain.

North America: Canada.

What travellers need to know

The expiry date does not mean that citizens of the affected countries immediately lose their visa-free privileges.

Eligible passport holders can continue to use the arrangements while they remain in force and meet the relevant entry requirements.

However, once the provisions expire on December 31, 2026, travellers from the listed countries may need to obtain a standard Chinese visa before travelling, depending on any new arrangements introduced by the Chinese authorities.

Travellers urged to monitor future updates

The end-of-2026 deadline means prospective visitors will need to pay attention to any changes announced before making travel plans.

Chinese authorities could provide further guidance on the arrangements, including possible extensions or replacement agreements, before the current provisions expire.

Travellers from the 48 affected countries should therefore check updates from Chinese embassies and official immigration authorities as the deadline approaches.

Japan names 8 countries eligible twice for visas

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Japan had updated its Working Holiday Programme to allow young adults from eight countries and one territory to apply twice in their lifetime.

The policy rollout had taken place in phased stages between December 2024 and February 2026, replacing the long-standing single-entry lifetime restriction.

South Korea and Taiwan had been added to the list but faced a non-consecutive rule governing when their two permitted stays could be taken.

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Source: YEN.com.gh