Carlos Queiroz has named a 24-man Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2027 AFCON qualifiers, with six notable names left out

Thomas Partey headlines the absentees after the former Arsenal midfielder sustained a hamstring injury

Brandon Thomas-Asante's exclusion also raised eyebrows despite his key role in Ghana's only win at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Thomas Partey headlines a list of six notable absentees from Carlos Queiroz's 24-man Black Stars squad for Ghana's upcoming 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

Brandon Thomas-Asante, Thomas Partey and Derrick Kohn are among the six key players out of Carlos Queiroz's Ghana squad. Photos by Darrian Traynor, Buda Mendes and Guenther Iby.

Source: Getty Images

Queiroz names Ghana squad as Kudus returns

The squad, announced on September 18, features several players from Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign, two debutants and the returning Mohammed Kudus, who missed the tournament through injury.

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare retains his place alongside Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Anang, while Nathaniel Adjei returns after almost a year away following his impressive form for Lorient.

Jan Gyamerah of SV Elversberg and Ronald Donkor of New York Red Bulls have also earned call-ups after strong starts to the season.

Watch a compilation of Ronald Donkor, as shared on X:

Despite the inclusions, six familiar names have been left out. YEN.com.gh takes a look at the players who missed the squad.

Partey headlines 6 key absentees from Ghana squad

6. Alidu Seidu

Once a fan favourite because of his passion and commitment, Seidu's progress has been disrupted by injuries.

The 26-year-old lost his right-back spot to Marvin Senaya and only featured at the World Cup after the French-born defender suffered a hamstring injury against Colombia. He was also involved in the only goal Ghana conceded in the 1-0 defeat to the South Americans. His lack of regular football before joining OGC Nice on loan has also worked against him.

5. Derrick Kohn

Kohn was once viewed as a potential answer to Ghana's problems at left-back but missed the 2026 World Cup.

His situation has not improved significantly since then. The Union Berlin defender has played just eight minutes of the club's 270 Bundesliga minutes this season, making his omission less surprising.

4. Elisha Owusu

Owusu's absence is notable because he has enjoyed regular football since moving to Turkish Super Lig side Erzurumspor FK.

The midfielder has featured in every game since completing his move. Reports have also suggested that he asked to be left out of the latest squad.

3. Jonas Adjetey

Adjetey endured a difficult spell earlier in 2026 after conceding penalties in Ghana's defeats to Austria and Germany.

He recovered to make the World Cup squad and played in all three group matches. However, regular football has been harder to find at Wolfsburg, with Transfermarkt listing just 49 minutes for him this season.

2. Brandon Thomas-Asante

Thomas-Asante's omission is arguably one of the more surprising decisions.

The Coventry City striker played a role in Ghana's only World Cup victory, providing the assist for Caleb Yirenkyi's winner against Panama. However, his limited involvement with the Black Stars and slow start to Coventry's Premier League campaign may have influenced Queiroz's decision.

1. Thomas Partey

Partey is the biggest name missing from the squad.

The former Arsenal midfielder has made only two appearances for Al Shabab this season, with injury reportedly keeping him out of the club's last four matches.

According to Ghanasoccernet, the 33-year-old is recovering from a hamstring injury, which appears to have contributed to his omission from Queiroz's latest squad.

Queiroz explains Black Stars squad selection

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Carlos Queiroz had explained the key criteria behind his 24-man Black Stars squad for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

Mohammed Kudus returned after a seven-month injury absence, while Thomas Partey and Brandon Thomas-Asante were among the notable players left out.

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Source: YEN.com.gh