Germany Names 6 Categories Eligible for Fee-Free Citizenship Applications

Germany's Nationality Act sets the standard naturalisation fee at 255 euros, roughly N384,897, for most applicants in 2026

The German government has identified at least six categories of people who qualify for a full exemption from nationality fees

Authorities also hold discretionary powers to reduce or waive fees in cases tied to equity or public interest

Germany has published the official fee structure governing nationality applications under its Nationality Act, known as the Staatsangehörigkeitsgesetz (StAG), with the standard cost of naturalisation set at 255 euros (roughly N384,897) for 2026.

The fee schedule, drawn from Section 38 of the StAG, outlines not only what most applicants will pay but also the circumstances under which fees can be reduced, waived entirely, or partially levied when an application does not proceed to completion.

Germany’s Nationality Act sets a €255 naturalisation fee for 2026, with exemptions. Photo credit: Omer Messinger/Getty Images

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Who qualifies for a full fee exemption

Six distinct categories of people are exempt from paying any nationality fee under the law.

The first covers individuals being naturalised under Article 116, paragraph 2, sentence 1 of the Basic Law, along with those receiving nationality certification under the second sentence of that provision. This typically applies to descendants of people persecuted under the regime.

The second group comprises those naturalised under Section 15 of the Nationality Act. Former Germans who lost their citizenship solely through marriage to a foreign national are also fully exempt, as are individuals making acquisition declarations under Section 5 of the Act.

People renouncing German citizenship fall within a fifth exemption category. The sixth covers those whose citizenship status is being determined by the relevant authority on its own initiative, rather than at the individual's request, under Section 30, paragraph 1, sentence 3.

Reduced fees and discretionary waivers

Beyond the full exemptions, the law provides for a reduced fee of 51 euros in specific cases. A minor child naturalised at the same time as a parent qualifies for this lower rate, provided the child has no independent income under the Income Tax Act.

The same 51-euro rate applies to applications seeking a formal determination of whether German citizenship exists or does not exist. The issuance of other certificates carries charges ranging from 5 euros to 51 euros, depending on the nature of the document.

Authorities also retain discretionary powers to reduce or waive the fees set out in paragraph 2 of Section 38, in cases where doing so serves the public interest or is considered equitable given an applicant's personal circumstances. This provision introduces a degree of flexibility into an otherwise fixed fee structure.

The law further sets out charges applicable when an application is withdrawn or rejected after a substantive review has already begun. In such instances, a fee of up to 25 euros may be imposed, but only where the applicant bears responsibility for the outcome.

Germany lists 3 conditions skilled workers need for permanent residence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Germany had announced a fast-track route to permanent residence for certain categories of highly skilled foreign workers.

For persons who fall into either of these categories, all three conditions must be satisfied before the permit can be granted.

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Source: YEN.com.gh