Australia's Department of Home Affairs detailed the requirements under the Direct Entry stream of the Subclass 186 Employer Nomination Scheme

Foreign nationals seeking permanent residence through employer sponsorship must satisfy conditions covering occupation type, skills, age, and English ability

An approved Australian employer must nominate the applicant, who then has six months to lodge a visa application after nomination approval

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Australia has set out six conditions that foreign nationals must fulfil to qualify for permanent residence through employer sponsorship under its Employer Nomination Scheme (ENS).

Australia offers conditions to get permanent residence through work sponsorship. Photo source: @albomp

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The requirements apply specifically to the Direct Entry stream of the Subclass 186 visa and were published by the Department of Home Affairs.

6 conditions for Australia's Work Sponsorship Visa

1. Australia Work Sponship: Appearance on CSOL

The first condition requires that the applicant's occupation appears on the Core Skills Occupation List (CSOL). Only roles listed on this register qualify for nomination under the scheme.

2. Relevant experience for Australia's Work Sponsorship visa

Second, most applicants must show at least three years of relevant work experience in the nominated occupation. Those who are exempt from the skills assessment requirement are also exempt from this condition.

3. Australia Work Sponsorship: Positive skills assessment

Third, applicants generally need a positive skills assessment confirming they are suitably qualified for the position to which they have been nominated.

4. Employer nomination for Australia Work Sponsorship Visa

The fourth condition concerns employer nomination. An Australian employer whose business is actively and lawfully operating must formally nominate the applicant. Once that nomination receives approval, the applicant has six months to submit a visa application. The visa cannot be granted if adverse information about the nominating employer remains unresolved, if the nomination is withdrawn, or if the position is no longer available. In some circumstances, a refund of the visa application charge may be issued.

5. Australia Work Sponsorship: Age of applicants

On the matter of age, which is the fifth condition, most applicants must be under 45 years old at the time of lodging the application, although exemptions exist in certain cases.

6. Australia Work Sponsorship: English and income thresholds

The sixth condition relates to language ability. Applicants must demonstrate at least competent English before the visa can be granted. For dependent applicants who were 18 years or older on the date the main application was lodged, evidence of at least functional English is required. Where a dependent cannot demonstrate functional English, an additional instalment of the visa application charge becomes payable.

The Australian government also noted that skilled visa income thresholds are increasing in line with changes to the annual Average Weekly Ordinary Time Earnings.

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Source: YEN.com.gh