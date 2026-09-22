Germany has identified two categories of highly skilled foreign workers who can apply for a settlement permit upon arrival, skipping the usual residency waiting period

Scientists with special technical knowledge and teachers in prominent roles are among those who may qualify under Section 18c (3) of the Residence Act

Applicants must meet three key conditions, including proof of academic training and the ability to support themselves financially without state aid

Germany has opened a fast-track route to permanent residence for certain categories of highly skilled foreign workers, allowing them to apply for a settlement permit immediately upon arrival in the country rather than completing a mandatory period of prior residency.

Highly skilled workers in Germany may have a faster route to permanent residence than they realise. Photo source: @traveltogermany

Source: Getty Images

Under Section 18c (3) of the Residence Act, two groups of professionals are eligible for this accelerated pathway in 2026: scientists who possess special technical knowledge, and teachers who hold prominent positions and can demonstrate several years of professional experience.

Who qualifies for Germany's Immediate Settlement Permit

For applicants who fall into either of these categories, three conditions must all be satisfied before the permit can be granted.

First, the applicant must present verifiable proof of completed academic training.

Second, there must be reasonable grounds to believe the individual will integrate successfully into life in Germany.

Third, the applicant must demonstrate they can cover their own living costs without drawing on state support.

All three requirements must be met simultaneously; satisfying only one or two is not sufficient.

Germany: What applicants should prepare before travelling

Germany's official immigration guidance strongly advises eligible workers to compile all necessary documents before departing their home country. Arriving with paperwork already in order means applicants can submit their settlement permit application as soon as they land, reducing the risk of delays or complications at the point of entry.

The permit in question, known in German as the *Niederlassungserlaubnis*, grants holders the right to live and work in Germany indefinitely.

Unlike a conventional work visa or temporary residence permit, it does not expire and is not restricted to a particular employer or sector, giving holders considerably more flexibility in their professional and personal lives.

This development is particularly relevant for African professionals in research, academia, and education who may be considering Germany as a long-term destination.

The immediate settlement route removes one of the most significant barriers to relocation: the uncertainty of having to qualify for permanent residence only after spending years in the country first. Germany Offers Immediate Settlement Permits to These 2 Categories of Skilled Workers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh